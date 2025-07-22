  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Rey Mysterio's ex-partner reveals relationship with Dominik Mysterio is "bad"

Rey Mysterio's ex-partner reveals relationship with Dominik Mysterio is "bad"

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Jul 22, 2025 07:30 GMT
Dominik Mysterio is the current Intercontinental Champion [Image credits: Rey Mysterio
Dominik Mysterio is the current Intercontinental Champion [Image credits: Rey Mysterio's wife's Instagram]

WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio's former partner recently discussed his relationship status with Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio. It is none other than RAW star Andrade.

Ad

Andrade is currently in a Tag Team with Rey Fenix. On last week's SmackDown, the duo won the number one contendership match for the Tag Team Championship and will now face The Wyatt Sicks for the gold. In the past, El Idolo has partnered with WWE legend Rey Mysterio as well. They teamed up at WrestleMania XL to defeat Dominik Mysterio and Santos Escobar.

The Speed Champion recently did an 'Ask me a question' on Instagram. One of his followers asked him how his relationship was with Dirty Dom. Andrade wrote that his relationship with Dom wasn't great, as he believed The Judgment Day star was annoying. The Luchador added that he was on Rey Mysterio's side in the latter's feud with his son, Dominik.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Bad! He's very 'Cule' (a Spanish slang term, often used in a negative sense, meaning something like 'annoying' or 'difficult')... I'm on his dad's side!!" he wrote. [Translated from Spanish to English via Google Translate.]

Check out a screenshot of his Instagram Story below:

Ad

Dominik Mysterio will be in action against AJ Styles at WWE SummerSlam

For weeks, AJ Styles had been eyeing Dominik Mysterio's Intercontinental Championship. The two couldn't face each other for the gold as Dirty Dom was reportedly suffering from a real-life injury.

On the latest edition of WWE RAW, Adam Pearce asked Dom several times to get evaluated by the doctors, but The Judgment Day star tried to avoid it. After Pearce told him that his Intercontinental Championship would be relinquished if he was still not recovered to compete, Dominik attacked Styles backstage, revealing that he was okay to wrestle.

Ad

Mysterio then announced that he was ready to face The Phenomenal One at WWE SummerSlam 2025, scheduled for August 2 and 3.

It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Dominik Mysterio vs. AJ Styles at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

About the author
Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With a deep passion for professional wrestling, he expertly captures its essence through insightful analysis. Aashrit's articles have become a go-to source for fans, delivering the latest news.

His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton. He is also a big football fan. His favorite team is Real Madrid and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.

His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.

Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion.

Know More

Meet Goldberg's son HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Aashrit Satija
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications