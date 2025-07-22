Rey Mysterio's ex-partner reveals relationship with Dominik Mysterio is "bad"

WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio's former partner recently discussed his relationship status with Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio. It is none other than RAW star Andrade.Andrade is currently in a Tag Team with Rey Fenix. On last week's SmackDown, the duo won the number one contendership match for the Tag Team Championship and will now face The Wyatt Sicks for the gold. In the past, El Idolo has partnered with WWE legend Rey Mysterio as well. They teamed up at WrestleMania XL to defeat Dominik Mysterio and Santos Escobar.The Speed Champion recently did an 'Ask me a question' on Instagram. One of his followers asked him how his relationship was with Dirty Dom. Andrade wrote that his relationship with Dom wasn't great, as he believed The Judgment Day star was annoying. The Luchador added that he was on Rey Mysterio's side in the latter's feud with his son, Dominik.&quot;Bad! He's very 'Cule' (a Spanish slang term, often used in a negative sense, meaning something like 'annoying' or 'difficult')... I'm on his dad's side!!&quot; he wrote. [Translated from Spanish to English via Google Translate.]Check out a screenshot of his Instagram Story below:Dominik Mysterio will be in action against AJ Styles at WWE SummerSlamFor weeks, AJ Styles had been eyeing Dominik Mysterio's Intercontinental Championship. The two couldn't face each other for the gold as Dirty Dom was reportedly suffering from a real-life injury.On the latest edition of WWE RAW, Adam Pearce asked Dom several times to get evaluated by the doctors, but The Judgment Day star tried to avoid it. After Pearce told him that his Intercontinental Championship would be relinquished if he was still not recovered to compete, Dominik attacked Styles backstage, revealing that he was okay to wrestle.Mysterio then announced that he was ready to face The Phenomenal One at WWE SummerSlam 2025, scheduled for August 2 and 3. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIt remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Dominik Mysterio vs. AJ Styles at The Biggest Party of the Summer.