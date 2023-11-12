Rey Mysterio's former protégé sends emphatic message after brutally attacking the WWE Hall of Famer

After a disappointing loss to Logan Paul at Crown Jewel, former WWE United States Champion Rey Mysterio marched down to the ring to open Friday Night SmackDown this past week alongside Latino World Order.

There was some bickering and battering, and eventually, it happened. Santos Escobar turned on the Hall of Famer and, in turn, the rest of the family.

It seems the 39-year-old is now his own man. Obviously, he is no longer in the shadow of the WWE Hall of Famer. However, Escobar may have also let go of all the other members of the faction, who were originally under his leadership as Legado Del Fantasma, before the luchador legend came along.

"Lobo Solitario. Lone Wolf. 👊☠️🐺," Escobar wrote on social media.

This may be the best thing to happen to Santos Escobar, as the creative team put the spotlight on the heel turn Friday night. If given the time and space, a rivalry with Rey Mysterio could be the former's breakout.

Santos Escobar has the WWE US Championship on his mind

Rey Mysterio slid right in at the right place at the right time to capture the United States Championship. It was originally Santos Escobar who qualified for a title opportunity against then-titleholder Austin Theory. The 39-year-old did so by even defeating the Hall of Famer.

After seemingly costing The Biggest Little Man of WWE his title in Saudi Arabia, the sly Santos Escobar claimed that Logan Paul was not worthy. He also made it clear that he is gunning for gold:

"You’re NO CHAMPION to me. I’ll get you!! POR. LA. RAZA," Santos Escobar wrote on Twitter/X.

After the events that transpired in the opening segment of SmackDown, where Latino World Order goes from here is one of the many questions viewers have. Moreover, does Logan Paul factor in in some fashion?

