"I'll get you" - WWE star blasts Logan Paul for unworthiness following recent performance

One year after challenging "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship in a losing effort on November 5, 2022, Logan Paul won his first title belt in the same venue.

In a similar fashion to his victory over Ricochet in the summer of 2023, Paul defeated WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio this past Saturday night at Crown Jewel after using a pair of brass knuckles that was inadvertently handed to him by Santos Escobar.

When a member of Paul's entourage handed him the foreign object during the title contest, Escobar intervened. However, the latter left it in the ring, only for the challenger to pick it up and counter Mysterio's springboard attempt following the 619. The 39-year-old took to social media to voice his displeasure at the result:

"You’re NO CHAMPION to me. I’ll get you!! POR. LA. RAZA," Santos Escobar wrote on Twitter/X.

Some viewers were quick to point out that Santos Escobar is due for a heel turn. Evidently, Rey Mysterio's run as the leader of the reinvigorated Latino World Order has largely benefitted the luchador legend more than the 39-year-old. This is an easy argument for the latter to break free from the confines of the faction.

Meanwhile, Logan Paul has opened up about a mainstream title contest between him and popular Grammy-winning artist Bad Bunny. Check out how the new champion mocked the latter here.

Santos Escobar reflects on his relationship with the WWE Hall of Famer

While appearing on After The Bell recently, Santos Escobar spoke in depth about his mentor, Rey Mysterio. The Biggest Little Man of WWE had a significant impact on him as a person:

"He has changed me in a lot of ways, and I'm sure I've changed him too, because we've traveled long hours, drives from city to city, and that creates a bond. He has made me more humble. He is the most humble, powerful man alive," Escobar said. [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

It'd be a heartbreaking loss should the aforementioned turn happen. Nonetheless, Santos Escobar needs to move on from the Latino World Order, or rather, away from Rey Mysterio's shadow, in order to stand out as a singles WWE star himself.

Do you think Santos Escobar should challenge Logan Paul for the US Championship on SmackDown? Sound off in the comments section below!

