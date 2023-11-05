WWE US Champion Logan Paul is ready for mainstream first-time-ever match against "scrawny" 29-year-old

WWE Superstar Logan Paul has triggered harsh criticisms from people in the past. From uploading NSFW footage on his YouTube channel in 2017 to drawing the ire of many as he failed to compensate over a million dollars to the investors of his CryptoZoo venture, there is news aplenty about him.

It seems like viewers of the pro-wrestling world have learned to sit back and enjoy his in-ring work though. This weekend, at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, he defeated Rey Mysterio to capture his first title in WWE - the United States Championship.

Speaking to ESPN after his match, "The Maverick" Logan Paul was asked about a potential match against Bad Bunny:

"I'm going to leave that up to Triple H, but I will say one thing: Mr. Bunny don't want this smoke. I'm a Maverick, and we eat bunnies for breakfast," he stated. [From 4:36 to 4:48]

After cutting a smooth promo about the Grammy-winning rap artist, Paul praised the former's accomplishments in the music world. However, he is not too pleased with how the two are often compared and feels that a match is now in order:

"He is good, but he's scrawny, man. I'm pushing 250. That's the crazy thing on the WWE 2K23, he has the same rating as me. So maybe I don't know anything. Maybe we are the same. Maybe let's settle this in the ring." [From 5:10 to 5:26]

Check out the video below:

Bad Bunny was last seen competing against Judgment Day star Damian Priest in a winning effort at Backlash in May. The Puerto Rican native is, on the other hand, a fan favorite. With a clear face/heel dynamic, their match has the potential to draw casual viewers in.

Logan Paul has earned respect in WWE, says Rey Mysterio

Rey Mysterio made it clear to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour that people like Logan Paul coming into the wrestling business is not ideal, but the latter has earned respect. Regarding the new US Champion's rookie year, The Biggest Little Man of WWE said this:

"I think the buzz was like, a little standoff-ish, a little cold. But I think, slowly the more he was around, and the more we saw he was taking this to heart, then we started to give that respect. That's how it is. We embrace, you know. People that walk in from another world into our sport, it happens in any sport I would believe. But he has gained the respect from all of us."

At WrestleMania 38, Logan Paul made his in-ring debut on WWE TV by teaming up with The Miz to soundly defeat Rey and Dominik Mysterio in tag team action. Over a year later, he won his first title from The Legendary Luchador himself.

What are your thoughts on a potential match between Logan Paul and Bad Bunny? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from this article, give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription and credit ESPN.

Bully Ray sends a one-word message to Sting right here