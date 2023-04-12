Rey Mysterio's new WWE faction needs "a couple more members", claims veteran

On the final SmackDown before WrestleMania 39 last month, Rey Mysterio brought back a fan-favorite stable, the Latino World Order, a group that was first created by the late-great Eddie Guerrero.

The new version of the popular group includes Mysterio himself, Santos Escobar, Zelina Vega, Cruz Del Toro, and Joaquin Wilde.

Despite many fans being excited to see the LWO revived, Rey Mysterio's longtime friend Konnan recently stated on his Keepin' It 100 podcast that the group needs some extra members.

"Fantasma is going to be great. Zelina should be really good too. I think that's a good little group right there. To me, they need a couple more members, but it's a good place to start." H/T [Wrestling News]

Along with Eddie Guerrero, Rey Mysterio was also a part of the original LWO that was created in the late 90s in WCW. The faction was, however, disbanded in January 1999.

Zelina Vega reacts to joining forces with Rey Mysterio

One member of the newly reformed Latino World Order who seems overjoyed to be a part of the group is the former Queen of the Ring, Zelina Vega.

After Rey invited her, Escobar, Del Toro, and Wilde into the group, the 32-year-old SmackDown star took to social media to share her thoughts on becoming a member of the LWO.

"No words.. I can’t believe this is real. Alongside my childhood hero in @reymysterio.. going from that 7 year old kid watching Halloween Havoc Eddie V Rey.. to now.. I AM IN THE #LWO ?! Honored is an understatement. @wwe," wrote Zelina.

Since the Latino World Order was reformed, their main objective has been to neutralize the villainous faction, The Judgment Day, the group that has tormented Rey for almost a year.

