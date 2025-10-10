Rey Mysterio's recent update on his daughter prompts hopeful comment from WWE Hall of Famer (Exclusive)

WWE legend Rey Mysterio recently had a few things to say about his daughter's desire to get into the squared circle, which has led many to expect her future career to be in pro-wrestling. Hall of Famer Teddy Long and veteran journalist Bill Apter also commented on this recently.

According to Teddy Long, Rey's daughter Aalyah Mysterio could be talented in the ring, but is unlikely to surpass her brother Dominik. The WWE Hall of Famer believes that generational wrestlers like the Mysterios have pro-wrestling in their blood, which makes them uniquely suited to excel at the craft.

Speaking on The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, the WWE Hall of Famer stated:

"Well, you never know. Because I mean, there are two people there that's got it in their blood. They have grown up with it their whole entire life, that's all they have seen. So, I wouldn't be surprised at all. She probably wouldn't be bigger than Dominik," Long said.

Adding to Teddy's comments, Bill Apter said that fans adored Dominik despite him being a heel, but that didn't mean Aalyah had to go the same family route.

"Even as a heel, fans cheer him. They were saying they love him on Monday Night RAW. But then again, when she makes her pro debut, if it goes well, she might not be a Mysterio at all."

What exactly did WWE legend Rey Mysterio say about his daughter?

Rey Mysterio recently shared an update about his daughter when he took her to Orlando to have her get a taste of the wrestling ring.

Speaking on the Club 520 podcast, the WWE legend said:

"My daughter always had the curiosity to step in the ring, so she goes, ‘When are you taking me?’ For about a year and a half. So, I said ‘Okay, I’m going to Orlando. Let’s go.’ She went up with me she jumped in the ring and she loved it, man. She was hitting the ropes, rolling. I know you said the tumble. she was doing all that. Like the generic stuff, basic stuff, beginner stuff. But, yeah, the ring brings it on another level, man. It’s crazy, especially the ropes. When you hit those ropes, she was all bruised from her back," Rey said.

As of now, it remains to be seen if Aalyah will join WWE in the future.

