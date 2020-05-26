Rey Mysterio's retirement ceremony announced for WWE RAW next week

Has the time come for Rey Mysterio to finally hang up his boots?

In a massive announcement made on Monday Night RAW tonight, WWE Superstar and legend Rey Mysterio will have his retirement ceremony next week on RAW. Rey Mysterio suffered a gruesome attack by Seth Rollins a couple of weeks ago on the Red brand when the Monday Night Messiah lost it and shoved Mysterio's eyes into the corner of the steel ring steps. WWE posted the following update after the storyline injury:

Rey Mysterio’s injury status is still listed as critical. Doctors cannot properly assess the damage to his retina until the swelling subsides, as Rey is currently at-risk for infection. Mysterio suffered an eye injury when Seth Rollins grinded his face into the corner of the steel ring steps.

While Seth Rollins initially apologized for his actions on the same episode of RAW stating that "it wasn't him", the last few weeks have seen Rollins justify himself by saying that Rey Mysterio was a sacrifice for him. He also stated that if it was the final act of Mysterio as a WWE Superstar, then it was a courageous one.

Rey Mysterio in WWE recently

Rey Mysterio recently competed in the Money in the Bank ladder match which took place at the WWE Headquarters. He was "thrown off" the top of the Titan Towers by King Corbin during the closing moments of the match.

WWE previously teased a Rey Mysterio retirement last year on RAW as well before his son Dominick talked him out of it. More than likely, this retirement ceremony is also for storyline purposes and will set up Mysterio's next major feud with Seth Rollins and his disciples. In any case, Rey Mysterio has had a legendary career in WWE and will surely be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in the future.