Rey Mysterio’s surprising role in WWE's groundbreaking deal with AAA; wrestling legend weighs in (Exclusive)

Wrestling legend Konnan recently spoke about Rey Mysterio's role in WWE's acquisition of AAA. The major deal has changed the landscape of lucha libre.
During WrestleMania weekend, WWE announced that it had struck a deal with Mexican wrestling promotion AAA. This led to the company holding World Collide on June 7, featuring top stars from both promotions.
In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda Senior Editor Bill Apter, Konnan mentioned that while Rey Mysterio didn't play a direct role in the acquisition of AAA, he was one of the biggest icons of the Mexican wrestling scene. He pointed out that Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero were the biggest stars from AAA who made a name for themselves globally. Konnan was hopeful that the masked luchador would be involved in some major storylines once he was ready for in-ring competition.
"Well, I don't think he had anything to bring it together just like I did and there were people above our pay grade. But, you know, he's the face. He's the face. He's the biggest star that came, him and Eddie are the biggest stars that came out of AAA. And he's the face of WWE, but everybody knows he started in AAA. And once he gets over his injury, we'll probably be incorporating him into some storylines. He'd be great."
Rey Mysterio is currently recovering from a groin injury that prevented him from competing at WrestleMania 41. It will be interesting to see when the legendary luchador returns to in-ring action.
