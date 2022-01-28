Rey Mysterio's hilarious warning to Dominik ahead of WWE Royal Rumble

Rey Mysterio has joked that he will take his son Dominik's car keys if he tries to eliminate him at the WWE Royal Rumble.

The Royal Rumble will take place this Saturday, January 29, at The Dome at America's Center. Both Mysterios have been confirmed for the men's Royal Rumble match, which will also feature the likes of Randy Orton, Big E, AJ Styles and Riddle.

In his recent interview with Barstool Rasslin's Brandon Walker, Rey Mysterio stated that he wouldn't mind being thrown out of the free for all by his son, Dominik, but he may take away his car keys for a month.

"To have my son in there with me. Whatever ends up happening between my son and I, it's all competition. It's all love. It's all love for the business and, you gotta have love for yourself to try and make it to the time so I wouldn't mind if my son threw me over. If that's what he could do. I'm not gonna get mad. I mean, I will, I mean, if that ends up happening, which I really doubt, I'll probably take his car keys away for about a month. So he's gonna have to Uber everywhere he goes," said Rey Mysterio. (H/T Fightful)

Dominik will enter the Royal Rumble match for the first time this year. His legendary father has been in the match a number of times in WWE and even won it in 2006.

Rey Mysterio wants a WrestleMania moment with his son before he retires from WWE

The iconic WWE Superstar is proud to have shared the ring with his son and wants to do one thing before he hangs up his mask for good: share a WrestleMania moment with Dominik.

“There’s definitely a WrestleMania moment for us to experience. I want to have a WrestleMania moment with my son before I hang up the mask,” said Rey Mysterio.

The father-son duo have worked together in tag team matches, but haven't had a singles match so far, which could be another bucket-list item for the duo.

