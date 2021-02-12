Rey Mysterio says WWE legend didn't feel bad after injuring him

Rey Mysterio has opened up about a spot that left him injured. The Master of the 619 recently revealed that Big Show injured him when The World's Largest Athlete threw Mysterio when he was tied to a stretcher, and didn't feel bad about it.

Rey Mysterio and Big Show have had feuds against each other in their WWE careers, as far back as 2002.

While speaking on the Not About Wrestling podcast, Rey Mysterio spoke about Big Show throwing him when he was on a stretcher at the Backlash pay-per-view in 2002. When asked if Big Show felt bad about injuring him, Rey Mysterio said that the WWE legend didn't.

"So I had this match against The Big Show and for some reason he thought it was a good idea to put me and strap me onto a stretcher and he picked that sucker up from the ground, I was strapped up to the board and he swung it like a baseball bat across the pole on the outside. When it hit, obviously he let it go. I was strapped and my head just went boom and it hit on the ground. I had to go to the hospital that day but that was probably one of the worst times. Not really [Big Show didn’t feel bad afterwards]. But you know what? That’s how I was raised. I was raised tough and I was the only kid in the wrestling class that was eight-years old." (H/T Post Wrestling)

While Mysterio and Big Show have faced each other in singles competition, they've also teamed up together over the years.

Rey Mysterio's WWE future

Rey Mysterio has had a Hall of Fame career, having wrestled for three decades in various promotions across the world.

In a recent interview, he revealed that he plans to continue to wrestle as long as his body can hold up.

Rey Mysterio recently signed a new contract, which will keep him in WWE for more time.