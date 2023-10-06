Rey Mysterio seen with two current Judgment Day members in a rare photo

Rey Mysterio was seen alongside two members of The Judgment Day in a rare photo. The members in question are Finn Balor and Rey's son, Dominik Mysterio.

Dominik is the current NXT North American Champion and has established himself as one of the most hated heels in all of professional wrestling. However, when he first started in WWE, he teamed up with his Hall of Famer father. Rey and Dominik even captured the SmackDown Tag Team Championship together.

WWE recently uploaded several rare photos of Dominik Mysterio. One of the photos in the series featured the 26-year-old posing with Rey and Balor at a WWE show.

Check out Rey's photo with Balor and Dominik:

Unfortunately, things took an ugly turn in the relationship between Rey and Dominik. At Clash at the Castle, Dominik betrayed his father and proceeded to join forces with The Judgment Day.

Earlier this year at WrestleMania 39, Rey defeated his son in a highly anticipated singles match.

Rey Mysterio claimed that he still isn't used to being called a Hall of Famer

Rey Mysterio was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame earlier this year. However, he is still not used to being addressed as an inductee.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, the reigning United States Champion claimed that being called a Hall of Famer is weird to him, as the term is mostly used for retired wrestlers. Rey said:

"It's still weird to me when they make the announcement, 'Hall of Famer, Rey Mysterio.' That is still yet to click. I guess you're used to hearing Hall of Famers that have retired and not fully active, in my case it's different. I just think the respect that is shown, not only throughout my peers, but from fans around the world has been massive, massive ... overwhelming. The fact that I'm able to represent my culture and doing it worldwide is just a true blessing, to be able to travel and represent lucha libre to its fullest."

Mysterio and the LWO are currently feuding with Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits. The two factions will cross paths at Fastlane.

