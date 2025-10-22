Rey Mysterio sends interesting proposal to Seth Rollins after undergoing shoulder surgery 

Seth Rollins broke silence on Instagram last night, confirming that he has undergone surgery for the shoulder injury that forced him to be stripped of the World Heavyweight Championship. Several WWE stars have reacted to the update with Rollins noting that he will see fans on the other side. One interesting comment came from WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, who proposed that he and Rollins should take a trip to Canun, which is seemingly where Mysterio gets his stem cell treatment. This could be an interesting trip (image via WWE)Rollins even liked the message, which could mean that he is looking into it and could be able to find a way to return to the ring sooner than expected. Seth Rollins could miss WrestleMania 42Seth Rollins has been one of WWE's biggest stars for more than a decade, but this isn't the first time that he has been handed a major injury blow. Back in 2015, he was forced to relinquish his World Championship after suffering a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus, which kept him sidelined for almost a year. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRollins is no stranger to injury and he was able to come back much stronger in 2016 as part of a new mindset to reclaim what he never lost. Rey Mysterio is currently sidelined following a torn groin, which he suffered back in April, it appears that he could be ready to make his return in the coming weeks, but he could also be able to offer Rollins some advice since his career has also been plagued by injury. There's a reason Rey Mysterio is one of the greatest of all time and still able to perform at that level, if he is able to help Rollins return sooner or even find a way to prolong his career, then it can only be good for both Rollins and the WWE Universe.