  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • Rey Mysterio sends interesting proposal to Seth Rollins after undergoing shoulder surgery 

Rey Mysterio sends interesting proposal to Seth Rollins after undergoing shoulder surgery 

By Phillipa Marie
Modified Oct 22, 2025 09:10 GMT
This could be interesting (image via WWE)
This could be interesting (image via WWE)

Seth Rollins broke silence on Instagram last night, confirming that he has undergone surgery for the shoulder injury that forced him to be stripped of the World Heavyweight Championship.

Ad

Several WWE stars have reacted to the update with Rollins noting that he will see fans on the other side. One interesting comment came from WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, who proposed that he and Rollins should take a trip to Canun, which is seemingly where Mysterio gets his stem cell treatment.

This could be an interesting trip (image via WWE)
This could be an interesting trip (image via WWE)

Rollins even liked the message, which could mean that he is looking into it and could be able to find a way to return to the ring sooner than expected.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Insane Vince McMahon ideas that got canceled - Watch Here!

Seth Rollins could miss WrestleMania 42

Seth Rollins has been one of WWE's biggest stars for more than a decade, but this isn't the first time that he has been handed a major injury blow. Back in 2015, he was forced to relinquish his World Championship after suffering a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus, which kept him sidelined for almost a year.

Ad

Rollins is no stranger to injury and he was able to come back much stronger in 2016 as part of a new mindset to reclaim what he never lost.

Rey Mysterio is currently sidelined following a torn groin, which he suffered back in April, it appears that he could be ready to make his return in the coming weeks, but he could also be able to offer Rollins some advice since his career has also been plagued by injury.

There's a reason Rey Mysterio is one of the greatest of all time and still able to perform at that level, if he is able to help Rollins return sooner or even find a way to prolong his career, then it can only be good for both Rollins and the WWE Universe.

About the author
Phillipa Marie

Phillipa Marie

Twitter icon

Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.

Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.

Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.

Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.

She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.

Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Phillipa Marie
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications