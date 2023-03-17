Rey Mysterio sends a loving message ahead of upcoming WWE premium live event

Former world champion Rey Mysterio has sent a beautiful message to fans in Puerto Rico ahead of the upcoming WWE SmackDown and Backlash shows.

WWE has announced that this year's Backlash premium live event will emanate from San Juan's Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot. On May 6, 2023, Bad Bunny will make his WWE comeback and host the event.

Following the overwhelming demand for Backlash tickets for the Saturday, May 6 event in San Juan, WWE has announced that SmackDown will also be in Puerto Rico on Friday, May 5. The blue brand will be air from the same venue as the premium live event.

Legendary Luchador Rey Mysterio has sent a loving message in Spanish to his fans in Puerto Rico. He called fans "my people" and invited them to SmackDown and Backlash in their hometown.

"My people from see you on Friday the 5th and Saturday the 6th of May to enjoy #SmackDown and #Backlash together!!!" Mysterio wrote.

WWE announced Rey Mysterio as the first inductee into the 2023 Hall of Fame

On the last episode of Friday Night SmackDown, the Stamford-based promotion announced the former WWE Champion as the first inductee into the Hall of Fame 2023.

He joined WWE in 2002 and made his debut on SmackDown. Among many other accomplishments, Mysterio won the World Heavyweight Championship from Kurt Angle at WrestleMania XXII in 2006. The legendary Luchador has been with WWE for over two decades.

Since abandoning his father, the legendary wrestler is involved in a bitter feud with his son, Dominik Mysterio. The latter's decision to join the Judgment Day faction has tormented Rey for months.

The company will induct Mysterio into the 2023 Hall of Fame to commemorate his legendary 20-year career. It's unclear whether he will face Dominik at WrestleMania 39 after being inducted.

