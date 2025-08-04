Rey Mysterio sends a message after Dominik Mysterio beats AJ Styles at WWE SummerSlam

WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio has sent a message following Dominik Mysterio's victory over AJ Styles at SummerSlam Night Two. The veteran took a massive shot at his son while praising the bout.On Night Two of The Biggest Party of The Summer, AJ Styles took on Dominik Mysterio in an Intercontinental Title match. In the end, the young gun managed to land a Frog Splash on Styles to pick up the win and retain his title.In a hilarious moment during the match, Dominik threw a chair at Styles and pretended to be unconscious, while the referee wasn't looking. Styles outdid Dirty Dom and put the chair around his neck before collapsing on the mat.Rey Mysterio posted a video of the hilarious bit and acknowledged the tribute to the late Eddie Guerrero.Here's what he wrote in his post:&quot;@wwe #summerslam Incredible 20yr tribute Eddie vs. Rey from @ajstylesp1 &amp; @dominik_35 aka Dirty Dom! #Respect 🫡 Still wish Eddie would have beat me &amp; kept Doms custody.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDominik's fans are on cloud nine following his massive win over The Phenomenal One at SummerSlam 2025. Dirty Dom made his in-ring debut five years ago at SummerSlam and has come a long way since then.