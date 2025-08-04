  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Rey Mysterio
  • Rey Mysterio sends a message after Dominik Mysterio beats AJ Styles at WWE SummerSlam

Rey Mysterio sends a message after Dominik Mysterio beats AJ Styles at WWE SummerSlam

By Abhilash Mendhe
Published Aug 04, 2025 03:41 GMT
Rey and Dominik (via WWE
Rey and Dominik (Images via WWE.com)

WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio has sent a message following Dominik Mysterio's victory over AJ Styles at SummerSlam Night Two. The veteran took a massive shot at his son while praising the bout.

Ad

On Night Two of The Biggest Party of The Summer, AJ Styles took on Dominik Mysterio in an Intercontinental Title match. In the end, the young gun managed to land a Frog Splash on Styles to pick up the win and retain his title.

In a hilarious moment during the match, Dominik threw a chair at Styles and pretended to be unconscious, while the referee wasn't looking. Styles outdid Dirty Dom and put the chair around his neck before collapsing on the mat.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Rey Mysterio posted a video of the hilarious bit and acknowledged the tribute to the late Eddie Guerrero.

What happens when wrestlers get too selfish? - Watch Here!

Here's what he wrote in his post:

"@wwe #summerslam Incredible 20yr tribute Eddie vs. Rey from @ajstylesp1 & @dominik_35 aka Dirty Dom! #Respect 🫡 Still wish Eddie would have beat me & kept Doms custody."

Dominik's fans are on cloud nine following his massive win over The Phenomenal One at SummerSlam 2025. Dirty Dom made his in-ring debut five years ago at SummerSlam and has come a long way since then.

About the author
Abhilash Mendhe

Abhilash Mendhe

Twitter icon

Abhilash Mendhe is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda with nearly five years of experience. He completed his MBA from the Symbiosis Institute of Telecom Management in 2016 and worked with multiple banking institutions, including Tech Mahindra. While he started writing WWE articles for Sportskeeda in 2019 as a hobby, it eventually became a significant part of his professional journey.

Abhilash checks his articles thrice before sending them to the editing team, ensuring his work is highly accurate and reliable.

He has interviewed prominent pro wrestling personalities like Noam Dar, Angry Miz Girl, Brendan Cobbina, and Jesse Lambert. Abhilash is a big fan of AEW star Orange Cassidy, as he believes the former International Champion’s on-screen gimmick of an extremely lazy guy resonates with him.

Given the opportunity to script WWE’s next big storyline, Abhilash would treat fans to the second installment of The Bloodline Civil War. He would book Roman Reigns to re-form The Bloodline with The Usos and Sami Zayn upon his comeback. The angle would see The Tribal Chief-led group go head-to-head with The Rock, Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Jacob Fatu in a blockbuster family feud.

When not reporting on pro wrestling, Abhilash likes to work out, go on walks, read, and explore new eateries.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications