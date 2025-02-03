Rey Mysterio sends one-word message to top WWE name before RAW

Rey Mysterio has now sent a message to a WWE star who he worked with for a long time during the Royal Rumble. The legend started this year's Rumble match from the #1 spot.

Mysterio is no stranger to kicking off a Men's Royal Rumble match. However, the legend has now sent a message to the star he started the event with this year, Penta. Since arriving in WWE, Penta has been compared to Mysterio, although the star has already said that he has no plans to be the next "Mysterio" and will be the next himself. A clash between the two is still a dream match for several fans, and they got a taste of it during the Rumble.

Mysterio sent Penta a message following the PLE, saying, "Respect," with a picture of the two of them shaking hands. The two have been lynchpins of lucha libre in the United States, and the mutual respect they have for each other was on display last night.

The two stars worked together and showed what they could do in the ring in the opening minutes of the Men's Rumble match. Soon after, though, they were joined by others. Rey Mysterio and Penta both lasted quite some time, with Penta especially getting a long run in the Rumble and a good showing.

Rey Mysterio vs. Penta could be a dream feud for the future

Penta and Rey Mysterio could very well end up in a feud in the future. The two stars have styles that help each other out, but that's not all. Both stars work well together, as shown in the Rumble, with the audience eating up their starting portion of the show.

The two have plenty of history together and have shared the ring multiple times since 2015. WWE fans are obviously excited to see the two masked stars square off in a singles match.

For the moment, though, WWE may have different plans for Penta, with an apparent feud against Gable developing. Fans will have to wait and see what happens with the two stars and who Gable has brought in as an expert in wrestling luchadors.

