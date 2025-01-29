Rey Mysterio sends six-word message to Dominik Mysterio; he and Liv Morgan won't be happy 

WWE recently uploaded a video of Judgment Day members Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio engaged in a game testing their strengths. This prompted a hilarious comment from Dominik's father and long-time rival, Rey Mysterio.

Though Dom began his career by tagging along with his father, he eventually showed his true colors by attacking him and joining The Judgment Day. The two have been at loggerheads ever since, with no reconciliation in sight. It has been one of the longest-running feuds in recent wrestling history and there's no doubt that WWE could revisit it down the line by pitting them in the ring again.

Until then, Dominik and Rey have kept their rivalry alive by regularly taking shots at each other on social media and in interviews. A few hours back, WWE shared a clip of Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan testing their strengths with Dom's figure. Rey slid into the comments section with a reaction that's sure not to go down well with his son and Morgan.

Check out the former WWE Champion's comment:

"I CANT WAIT TO HIT IT!! 🔥🔥," wrote Rey.

Dominik Mysterio is looking forward to becoming a world champion in WWE

The Judgment Day member has become one of the best heels in all of wrestling today and many have clamored to see him get elevated to the world title picture in WWE.

In a recent interview, Dominik Mysterio stated that even if fans were to revolt if he won the World Championship, he was willing to rise to the occasion.

"I think that people would go absolutely insane. People would hate to see me as a world champion. But, hey, I'm down," Dominik said.

Going by his progress over the last few years, it's safe to assume the day is not far when Dominik is draped in singles gold. It also remains to be seen if Dominik Mysterio will be featured in the Men's Royal Rumble Match this Saturday night as there's been no official announcement made regarding his participation.

