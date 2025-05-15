Rey Mysterio shares major injury update amid WWE absence

WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio recently provided a major update on his injury amid his absence from the Stamford-based promotion's weekly programming. The Master of the 619 suffered a groin injury ahead of WrestleMania 41.

On the April 18, 2025, edition of WWE SmackDown, Rey Mysterio teamed up with Dragon Lee and Rey Fenix to lock horns with The Creed Brothers and Chad Gable. During the match, Mysterio suffered an unfortunate injury after Julius Creed seemingly jerked his leg too hard while pulling him outside the ring.

The Master of the 619 was supposed to face El Grande Americano at WrestleMania 41, but was replaced by Rey Fenix before The Show of Shows.

Amid his absence from in-ring competition, Rey Mysterio recently made an appearance on GQ Sports' YouTube channel. In the video, Rey listed ten things that he couldn't live without. The WWE Hall of Famer revealed that he gained more knowledge about his body after he suffered multiple ACL tears in his career.

Mysterio said that he always drinks his protein shake within thirty minutes of waking up, which has helped him greatly with recovery.

"I think I started to have more knowledge on what my body needed and what was really helping me out right around 2013, '14, especially for ACL tears. I had torn mine numerous times at that point. 12, 13 times perhaps. And it was only my left knee. My right knee was good. It'd been going through war, my left knee, and my right knee was doing all the work. So I knew eventually my right knee was gonna give out on me at some point. When you start feeling and seeing the results, like, there's no way you're gonna turn back. You're moving straight forward. And that's how I've been feeling for the past two years, two and a half years," he said.

The WWE legend added that a Theragun was part of his daily essentials, as he has severe carpal tunnel syndrome in his left hand. Rey also mentioned that the Theragun helped with blood circulation, as his left hand's fingers tend to get numb.

"So I have a little, it's like a Theragun. My left hand, I have severe carpal tunnel, so my fingers tend to get numb, especially these three right here. And this helps me kind of just open up the blood flow on the wrist so I can have just better circulation overall," he added. (H/T GQ)

Check out the video below:

Bill Apter believes Rey Mysterio will have a huge role in WWE's recent business move

During the WrestleMania 41 weekend, WWE announced that it had purchased AAA, which is a Lucha Libre wrestling promotion. Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor Bill Apter said that he believed Mysterio would continue to play a huge role in AAA after he eventually hangs up his boots, but the legend's signature mask won't retire.

"Rey's gonna be very instrumental, as far as I know, in AAA. So as far as I know, there's not going to be any mask retirement whatsoever."

It remains to be seen when Rey Mysterio will return to in-ring competition after he is fully recovered from his groin injury.

