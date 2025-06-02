Rey Mysterio shares major injury update amid WWE absence

WWE legend Rey Mysterio has been out of action since his match on the April 18 episode of SmackDown, which took place a week before WrestleMania 41. In that match, he teamed up with Rey Fenix and Dragon Lee against American Made. During the contest, Mysterio suffered a torn groin and thus had to be pulled out of The Show of Shows, where Rey Fenix replaced him to face El Grande Americano.

Recently, in an interview with Jimmy V3 on Pro Wrestling & MMA Interviews, Rey Mysterio was asked how he managed to stay on top for all these years, especially considering how difficult it is to pull off such unreal longevity in the world of pro wrestling.

The veteran said that while it isn’t easy and he is constantly recovering from one injury to another, he still loves doing what he does. The WWE Hall of Famer also revealed that, in addition to his torn groin injury, he suffered a blown eardrum.

“It’s not easy. With the injuries I’ve had over the years, I’m recovering from one right before WrestleMania—a torn groin and a busted eardrum. I still love doing what I do.” [H/T Fightful]

You can check the full interview below:

Rey Mysterio to be honored by National Hispanic Media Coalition

Rey Mysterio has had a legendary career in pro wrestling, to say the least. Having accomplished everything in a career that spans nearly two decades and helped globalize the lucha libre style by bringing it to WWE, he has made a cultural impact that few can match.

Recently, it was announced that he will be honored for his life’s achievements by the National Hispanic Media Coalition at the 2025 Impact Awards Gala. In the same interview with Pro Wrestling & MMA Interviews, Mysterio talked about the honor of receiving such an award and expressed his gratitude, knowing that even outside WWE, he has successfully made an impact on his heritage and society.

Fans will have to wait and see how long it takes for Rey Mysterio to return to the squared circle.

