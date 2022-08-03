[Watch] Rey Mysterio shares wholesome moment with WWE legend's daughter at SummerSlam

Rey Mysterio is one of the most beloved WWE Superstars in the history of the company. Throughout his tenure, he has remained a heroic figure to many fans, including the children of current and former superstars.

Thanks to the return of Edge, Rey and his son Dominik defeated The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest in a no disqualification tag team match at SummerSlam. But something happened during Edge's return that the WWE Universe didn't get a chance to see.

On Michelle McCool's Instagram Stories, the former WWE Superstar posted a heartwarming video of Mysterio interacting with her daughter at ringside during Edge's entrance. The WWE legend tagged the video with the following message:

"Simply the best......wrestler AND human EVER @619iamlucha! We love y'all!"

Will Rey Mysterio trust Edge after the latter speared his son Dominik on WWE RAW?

Edge revealed his mission statement Monday night on WWE RAW. The Rated-R Superstar has returned to destroy The Judgment Day, but the close of the show didn't go according to plan.

When The Judgment Day attacked The Mysterios at the end of the show, Edge came out to try and save the day. Unfortunately for him, he accidentally speared Dominik Mysterio in the process.

The Rated-R Superstar then chased The Judgment Day through the crowd without explaining himself, leaving Rey Mysterio to attend to his son, who was seemingly injured in the process.

While it's clear that Mysterio and Edge have a common enemy in The Judgment Day, will they be able to get along after what happened to Dominik? We'll find out soon enough.

What do you make of the video between Rey Mysterio and Michelle McCool's daughter? Will Mysterio align himself with Edge against The Judgment Day going forward on WWE RAW? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

