Rey Mysterio spotted unmasked ahead of WWE Clash in Paris

By Ankit Verma
Modified Aug 29, 2025 17:36 GMT
Rey Mysterio at Worlds Collide (Picture courtesy: WWE.com)
Rey Mysterio at Worlds Collide. [Image via WWE.com]

WWE legend Rey Mysterio was recently spotted in public without his mask heading into the upcoming Clash in Paris Premium Live Event. The former World Heavyweight Champion is currently out of action due to injury.

Unlike most of the other luchadors, The Master of 619 revealed his face on television after he and his tag team partner Konnan lost a Hair vs. Mask Match to Kevin Nash and Scott Hall at WCW SuperBrawl IX in 1999. The veteran has been unmasked on WWE television on multiple occasions over the years, but he has managed to cover his face every single time. However, Mysterio has often been seen without his mask on social media.

His daughter, Aalyah, recently took to her Instagram account to share multiple pictures. The ninth of the 10 photographs she shared features Rey Mysterio posing for the camera without his mask.

You can check out the Instagram post below (swipe to the second-to-last picture to see Mysterio without the mask).

The 50-year-old has been away from WWE programming for several months due to injury. He was scheduled to wrestle El Grande Americano at WrestleMania 41. Unfortunately, he injured his leg on the go-home edition of Friday Night SmackDown before The Show of Shows.

Rey Mysterio speaks about his injury amid WWE hiatus

Rey Mysterio shared more details about his recent injuries during a conversation with Jim Varsallone a couple of months ago.

The WWE Hall of Famer noted that staying at the top of the industry is a tough ask. Mysterio pointed out that he sustained multiple injuries over the years. The veteran also revealed that he was, at the time, recovering from a torn groin and a busted eardrum.

"No, not easy [to stay on top in the wrestling industry]. Obviously, with the amount [sic] of injuries that I’ve had over the years. I’m actually recovering from one that I just had right before WrestleMania. A torn groin and a busted eardrum. You know, I still love doing what I do," he said.

Rey Mysterio has made a few appearances at AAA events amid his absence from WWE programming. It will be interesting to see when he returns to the squared circle.

