Rey Mysterio suffers nasty head injury during RETRIBUTION attack on RAW (Photos)

The episode of RAW after SummerSlam ended with RETRIBUTION orchestrating an attack on Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik.

Rey Mysterio seems to have suffered an unfortunate head injury due to the attack as the WWE legend revealed a photo of a nasty cut on his head. Mysterio even posted a couple of pictures of his bloody mask, which you can see below:

When exactly did Rey Mysterio get busted open? While there isn't a definite answer, the speculation is that Mysterio may have suffered the injury when RETRIBUTION threw him into the steel ring post. The bump did look quite brutal in realtime, and it may have very well been the cause for the injury.

As of this writing, WWE is yet to release an official statement addressing Rey Mysterio's injury.

What happened with Rey Mysterio and Dominik on the RAW after SummerSlam?

Rey Mysterio and Dominik teamed up for the first time ever in the main event of this week's RAW in a tag team match against Seth Rollins & Murphy.

Advertisement

The match itself was quite entertaining as it was fast-paced in nature, and Dominik continued to impress with his in-ring work. However, the fans did find it odd that WWE gave away the first tag team match between the Mysterios on free TV instead of saving it for a PPV like Payback.

Nonetheless, Rey and Dominik looked great together, and they were quite close to picking up the victory over the Monday Night Messiah and his disciple before RETRIBUTION hit the ring.

The members of WWE's newest faction ambushed Dominik as Seth Rollins and Murphy ran up the ramp. Rey Mysterio jumped into the ring to save his son, and RETRIBUTION began unloading on both father and son.

Rey Mysterio was then sent crashing headfirst into the steel ring post, which, as stated earlier, could have led to the gash on top of his head. The storyline between Seth Rollins and the Mysterios seems to have ended as the focus shifts to RETRIBUTION.

What's next for Rey Mysterio and Dominik? Would they take the fight to RETRIBUTION with the help of the entire roster in the weeks to follow?