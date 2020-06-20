Rey Mysterio on when he thinks Dominik will be ready for his first match

Rey Mysterio and his son, Dominik have been making waves across the wrestling world. The WWE Universe was pleasantly surprised when it saw Dominik all grown up after his last appearance on WWE TV. Before Dominik turned into the grown man we see today, he was part of a feud between Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero back in 2005.

Rey Mysterio on Dominik's training

Rey Mysterio was in an interview with GalaxyCon's Rock Around the Ring. During the interview, the former World Heavyweight Champion spoke about whom he would like to see his son, Dominik face in the WWE.

Mysterio also spoke about Dominik's progress in training and when he thinks Dominik will be ready for his first match. Rey Mysterio also threw light on whether Dominik would head to Japan or Mexico to train.

“I think he’s open-minded, and he’s willing to do whatever it takes for him to get to the next level. And of course, he can only train so much. But in order to really pick up what he needs to know, that is going to happen in his first matches. So that is probably the next phase that we’re looking at soon, hopefully … I truly think that he should be ready by early next year.” (h/t 411mania.com)

From the little that the WWE Universe has seen of Dominik, it is clear that he has picked up a few things from his father. He, along with his father beat down Brock Lesnar and hit The Beast with a double 619. Dominik has also shown us that he is one tough kid. He has been beaten up by Lesnar, but that didn't stop him from stepping up to The Beast.

Dominik has become a mainstay in the recent Rey Mysterio and Seth Rollins storyline. This past week on WWE RAW, Dominik blindsided The Monday Night Messiah while Rey Mysterio looked on. Dominik was lucky to make a quick escape before Seth Rollins' disciples could get their hands on him.

Mysterio's feud with Seth Rollins has become very personal. This week, Mysterio is set to return to WWE RAW. It will be interesting to watch what role Dominik plays when his father returns to WWE TV.