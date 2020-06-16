Rey Mysterio unhappy with son Dominik

"C'mon Dom, stop messing around!", said Rey Mysterio.

The WWE Superstar is concerned about Dominik appearing on RAW tonight.

Rey Mysterio does not want his son to get involved

WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio recently took to Twitter to share screenshots of his conversation with his son, Dominik. The messages indicate that the aspiring WWE talent is headed to the Performance Centre to 'take care of the business' on RAW. This tweet was posted just a few hours before this week's episode of WWE RAW is set to go on air.

From the exchange of texts between Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik, the onlookers have gathered that the latter has a few things planned and they have everything to do with Seth Rollins. In the screenshots, we can see Rey Mysterio pleading his son to come back home, but it appears that Dominik has made up his mind.

Rey Mysterio took to Twitter to share this personal conversation and stated that there is no need for Seth Rollins to bring his son in between their rivalry. He also said that Dominik is reacting in anger because he wants to defend his father.

Sharing his thoughts on Dominik's decision to disobey his father and leave for the Performance Centre, Rey Mysterio said,

"There comes a day as parents; we no longer make decisions for our children; they make decisions for themselves. Seth Rollins, this is between me and you. Don't bring my son into this. He's reacting from anger to defend his father. One day, you'll know what I mean."

You can see the entire conversation between Rey Mysterio and Dominik in the tweet shared below:

There comes a day as parents, we no longer make decisions for our children, they make decisions for themselves.@WWERollins, this is between me and you. Don’t bring my son into this. He’s reacting from anger to defend his father. One day, you’ll know what I mean. pic.twitter.com/udb8jBjNWa — ♛Rey Mysterio❔ (@reymysterio) June 15, 2020

The rivalry between Rey Mysterio and Seth Rollins

The episode of RAW after Money in the Bank 2020 saw Seth Rollins lay down a brutal attack on Rey Mysterio as the 'Monday Night Messiah' ended up pressing the latter's eyes against the sharp edges of the steep steps. Following that, he also went on to host a retirement ceremony for the WWE legend.

On the same day, he faced Aleister Black but suffered a shocking defeat against one of the trusted allies of Rey Mysterio. After their match, Rollins ordered his disciples Buddy Murphy and Austin Theory to attack Aleister Black and Humberto Carrillo.

In the meantime, WWE reached out to Rey Mysterio for his response towards Seth Rollins' recent actions on RAW. While the masked legend was addressing the WWE Universe, his son Dominik decided to interrupt and sat next to his father during the said conversation with the fans.

The only higher power I believe in is God🙏🏼 https://t.co/KafnHYyubV — ♛Rey Mysterio❔ (@reymysterio) June 2, 2020

This was the first time when speculations about Dominik's eventual arrival on RAW started doing rounds. And tonight, it appears that those rumours surrounding Dominik's debut on the Red brand are finally going to turn into a reality. It will be interesting to see if Dominik actually wants to defend his father's honour or if WWE are planning to pull off a huge surprise by having him join Seth Rollins' faction instead.