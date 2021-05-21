Details on Dominik and Rey Mysterio's possible SmackDown Tag Team Championship challengers

Rey Mysterio believes Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode deserve a SmackDown Tag Team Championship rematch.

Dominik and Rey Mysterio defeated Ziggler and Roode at Sunday’s WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view. As a result of the victory, the Mysterios became the first father-son duo to win tag titles in WWE history.

Speaking on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast, Rey Mysterio was asked to list some dream opponents for himself and Dominik. The WWE veteran said that it is only fair that Ziggler and Roode are granted an immediate rematch for the titles.

“I always say that this should happen to every title holder,” he said. “He should be the first one to take a match right off the bat to see if he can regain his title, so I wouldn’t mind putting these titles up again against Roode and Ziggler to prove that this wasn’t a fluke. It happened for real. We worked hard, and that’s our path. After that, we had a rivalry going on with [Chad] Gable and Otis. I’d be happy putting those titles on the line.”

Dominik and Rey Mysterio have previously faced Chad Gable and Otis four times in regular two-on-two tag team matches. Both teams have recorded two wins against each other so far.

Who else could Dominik and Rey Mysterio face?

Angelo Dawkins, Montez Ford, Rey Mysterio, and Dominik Mysterio

Dominik and Rey Mysterio have teamed up with The Street Profits on two occasions in recent weeks on WWE SmackDown.

Asked who he wants to face next, Dominik said The Street Profits’ Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford would be worthy opponents. He is also keen to share the ring with two tag teams from RAW.

“We can’t forget The Street Profits, you know,” he said. “They had our backs in there when we were all together in there. We would love to give them a shot as well. Even on RAW, Kofi [Kingston] and Xavier [Woods], I would love to get a chance to work with them, or even with the size advantage of Omos and AJ [Styles]. I think that would be fun.”

Rey Mysterio added that he would also like to defend the titles against The Usos in a match containing third-generation performers.

