Rey Mysterio on his WWE theme song change

WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio discussed his iconic Booyaka 619 theme music during a recent interview appearance.

Mysterio made his WWE debut in 2002 and impressed the audience with his high-flying. His theme music was 619 which, was a generic rap song with lyrics about Rey's in-ring antics. This was replaced in 2006, with the theme Mysterio uses to this day.

"Booyaka 619" has been a part of Mysterio's presentation in the company since his first World Heavyweight Title run in 2006. The song, composed by Nu Metal icons P.O.D., has become synonymous with the Master of the 619.

During a recent interview with Inside The Ropes, Mysterio discussed that he didn’t know the reason why WWE switched the themes.

“Believe it or not, I don’t know [why WWE changed the song]. I remember we were working on a song, which is the ‘Booyaka’ song, and I thought that it was going to be an incorporation of the old and the new song. But next thing, you know, it was changed, I love the fact that I give the respect to Mad 1, who was the inspiration of ‘Booyaka’, that song eventually became very popular," he said.

Mysterio even had Booyaka 619 performed live by P.O.D. for his entrance at WrestleMania 22.

Fans still love Rey Mysterio's old WWE theme song

Though the P.O.D anthem has been Rey's theme for the majority of his WWE tenure, he claims that fans still praise his original theme song.

Mysterio said fans often tell him how much they liked the old theme song, as well as its accompanying entrance, featuring Rey popping out of the ground. Quoting the opening lyrics to the song, Mysterio explained to Inside The Ropes that he'd like a mix of both his themes.

"I get a lot of people that do love the ‘Who’s that jumping out the sky…’, especially with the old entrance, coming out from underneath. Maybe we can do a mix, a collaboration of both songs,” Rey added.

The Mysterios are currently in an intense feud with The Judgment Day. Rey Mysterio was taken out by the faction during his most recent TV appearance. With WWE Clash A The Castle fast approaching, a match between Mysterio and the heel group, in some fashion, seems likely.

