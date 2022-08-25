Finn Balor calls Rhea Ripley "papi" in recent Twitter post

WWE Superstars Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley have featured in a humorous post on the Irishman's Twitter profile.

The Judgment Day was up to their usual mischief on Monday's episode of RAW, causing trouble for the likes of Dolph Ziggler. One of their members, Damian Priest, even wrestled Edge in the main event of the show. Though Ripley was not present for the said match until the finish, she accompanied Finn Balor to the ring for his match against Ziggler.

The Irish-born star then took to social media to share a shot of the two Judgment Day members from the show. Standing side-by-side with their arms raised in the air, the two can be seen celebrating yet another victory for the group. In the caption, Balor referenced his own nickname and called Ripley 'Papi." This fits in with the continual mockery that Rhea has insisted upon Dominik in recent times.

"PRINXE & PAPI" Balor wrote

Ripley's new nickname is a reference to a shirt, sporting the "I'm your papi" slogan, famously worn by Eddie Guerrero. The design featured heavily during the Rey Mysterio vs Eddie Guerrero "Custody of Dominik" feud from 2005.

What was the Twitter reaction to Finn Balor's post?

With such a provocative reference to a past WWE storyline, wrestling fans were quick to respond on Twitter.

One fan was very critical of The Judgment Day for attacking WWE's legendary performers.

Alexis (Little Bird) @diamondhaines18 @FinnBalor @RheaRipley_WWE I'm gonna say it straight, this whole gimmick with you two and Damien is absolute nonsense, you lot beat up WWE LEGENDS for kicks? Get a life and gimmick worth while. @FinnBalor @RheaRipley_WWE I'm gonna say it straight, this whole gimmick with you two and Damien is absolute nonsense, you lot beat up WWE LEGENDS for kicks? Get a life and gimmick worth while.

One user was unsure which superstar was Prince and which was Papi.

BudHoncho @Budman402 @FinnBalor @RheaRipley_WWE Wait whos prince and whos papi cause uh it could go both ways @FinnBalor @RheaRipley_WWE Wait whos prince and whos papi cause uh it could go both ways https://t.co/s8jGvumq1e

Another fan was bursting with anticipation for the next episode of Monday Night RAW.

Mark @MarkAEWWWEFan @FinnBalor @RheaRipley_WWE Can’t wait to see what y’all have planned in Pittsburgh on Monday! @FinnBalor @RheaRipley_WWE Can’t wait to see what y’all have planned in Pittsburgh on Monday!

However, one fan criticized Balor's new ring attire, telling him to get rid of the long wrestling tights.

Another stated that while they weren't against Finn Balor, they would've preferred if the group had stayed with Edge.

The Zombie @Juniorshyboy @FinnBalor @RheaRipley_WWE Nothing against Finn Bálor but this was Edge’s team and it should of stayed as such. Finn deserves his world title baby face run. @FinnBalor @RheaRipley_WWE Nothing against Finn Bálor but this was Edge’s team and it should of stayed as such. Finn deserves his world title baby face run.

A user even told Rhea Ripley to watch out, because WWE Hall of Famer Beth Pheonix is coming for her.

What did you think of Balor's tweet and who would you like to see The Judgment Day take on at Clash At The Castle?

You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

