Rhea Ripley sends a one-word message to WWE Hall of Famers

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley has promised to eradicate Edge and Beth Phoenix in a new Twitter post.

The Judgment Day members caused problems for a number of superstars on this week's edition of Monday Night RAW. The Nightmare herself delivered a hard punch to Dolph Ziggler's face, knocking The Showoff dizzy. The faction tried to insert themselves into the main event match between Edge and Damian Priest. They attacked Edge with a chair, with Ripley managing to hit a low blow.

While Ripley was going for a chair shot, Beth Phoenix came out with a chair to make the save, helping out her husband. She was seen prior to this eight months ago at the 2022 Royal Rumble.

Ripley took to Twitter and has now shared images from the RAW match, with a caption about eradicating the two. In the images, Ripley's low blow is seen, as well as Phoenix's rescue and a chair attack from Finn Balor.

With WWE Clash At The Castle around the corner, some fans are speculating that Beth may team up with Edge and Rey Mysterio to fight The Judgment Day at the event.

Rhea Ripley will feature on the next WWE Table For 3

The popular WWE series Table For 3 will air a new episode on Friday night featuring Rhea Ripley.

Ripley will feature on the show alongside some unlikely faces in RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair and former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Zelina Vega. This is a peculiar line-up, given that there is no prior connection between the three women.

However, they were all a part of the NXT locker room during the black-and-gold era, which could be a topic of conversation on the show. The episode will stream on Peacock and the WWE Network on Friday, August 26th.

