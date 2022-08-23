Rhea Ripley features alongside some unlikely faces in new WWE Table For 3 poster

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley features alongside some unlikely faces in new Table For 3 promotional poster.

The Nightmare has looked menacing since joining The Judgment Day faction on Monday nights. She and the rest of her stablemates are currently involved in a rivalry with Rey & Dominik Mysterio, and former Judgment Day leader Edge.

Ripley is not afraid to get physical with any of them, and has proved it on a number of occasions. However, she will not be at ringside with her teammate Damian Priest for his clash with Edge on RAW in Toronto, Canada tonight.

Despite being one of the most feared heels on WWE's roster, Ripley appeared alongside babyface RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair on a new Table for 3 poster.

Advertising an upcoming episode of WWE Table For 3, Ripley will also appear alongside former WWE Women's Tag Team Champ Zelina Vega. The reason for this isn't clear, as the women have had no prior union on WWE TV.

The new episode will air on both Peacock and the WWE Network on Friday, August 26th.

Will Rhea Ripley be wrestling at WWE Clash At The Castle?

There are currently no announced plans for The Nightmare to compete at the upcoming WWE Clash At The Castle event.

This hasn't stopped the rumor mill from running rampant, however, with many theorizing that the former RAW Women's Champion will team with her Judgment Day breathrin in Cardiff.

A possible scenario is a six-person mixed tag team contest, pitting Judgment Day against Rey Mysterio, Edge and a rumored returning Beth Pheonix.

Again, nothing is yet confirmed for Rhea Ripley, but fans in the United Kingdom would doubtless be delighted to see her in the ring given her memorable stint in NXT UK. She even enjoyed a reign as NXT UK Women's Champion.

