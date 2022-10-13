"My happiness" - Rhea Ripley breaks character to share photos with former WWE Superstar

Rhea Ripley shared a couple of photographs with former WWE Superstar Buddy Murphy today on social media.

Buddy was released by the company in June of last year. He has since signed with All Elite Wrestling and is currently part of the House of Black faction. The 34-year-old wrestles as Buddy Matthews in AEW.

Rhea Ripley is currently part of the Judgment Day faction in WWE. She recently convinced Dominik Mysterio to join the group and betray his father. At Extreme Rules, Ripley brutally attacked Beth Phoenix after the I Quit match between Finn Balor and Edge.

In a departure from her recent sadistic streak, the 26-year-old took to Twitter today to share some wholesome photos with her boyfriend, referring to Buddy as her "happiness".

"My happiness @SNM_Buddy"

WWE fans react to Rhea Ripley & Buddy Murphy

Rhea and Buddy have been a couple for some time now. Earlier this year, a wrestling fan asked what Buddy had that they didn't and Ripley simply replied "me".

The wrestling world provided several humorous reactions to the couple. One Twitter user cropped Dominik Mysterio next to them. Rhea has convinced Dominik to betray his father and join Judgment Day in recent weeks on RAW.

Another wrestling fan posted a clip of Paul Heyman and Jim Ross from back in the day. In the clip, Paul says "yo big ups, big ups to my boy" while on commentary.

One fan shared a video of a man crying while saying "congratulations" to the couple.

There were reports that Buddy was trying to get released from AEW, but those rumors were seemingly debunked. Time will tell if the couple will reunite in WWE in the future.

Do you think Rhea Ripley deserves a shot at the RAW Women's Championship? Who else would you like to see join Judgment Day? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

