"Rhe Ripley is in danger," "Mami can't escape" - WWE Universe wants 4-time Champion to return at Royal Rumble 2024

WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley is most likely heading into WrestleMania 40 as the champion in Philidelphia. Meanwhile, the Royal Rumble is around the corner and fans want a former champion to return at the event as a surprise entrant.

Last year, Michelle McCool made a sudden appearance at the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 and entered the titular match. Unfortunately, she didn't win the match but had a stellar performance.

Today, WWE's official X (Twitter) account wished the former WWE Women's and Divas' Champion a happy birthday. Fans replied to the post as they wanted her to make another appearance at the event.

Check out some reactions below:

McCool's last match was at last year's Rumble, and some fans even want her to win the event. It will be interesting to see which stars will return or show up during the gimmick match as the management hasn't announced all participants in advance ahead of the PLE.

Becky Lynch fired shots at WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley

WrestleMania 40 is a few months away, and the management is busy creating a spectacular card for the two-night event in Philidelphia. Several superstars have made their intentions clear and called out stars that they want to face from both Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown.

Over the past year, Rhea Ripley has dominated the women's division on WWE RAW as she remains undefeated in singles competition since 2022. Speaking on Strutting From Gorilla, Becky Lynch made her intentions cleared for WrestleMania 40 and fired shots at the champion:

"And then there is the next stop, which is to take the title off Rhea Ripley because that title, when I hold that title, that title is going to be the main event of every show. That title has been seen in many main events but not because she's been defending it, no. Just because she's been the accompaniment to the main events and I can't have that. I'm sick of that. I'm going to take that title off her, preferably at WrestleMania [40]." (From 4:20 to 4:52)

It will be interesting to see how Becky Lynch punches her ticket to the event.

Who do you want to see return at Royal Rumble? Sound off in the comment section below.

