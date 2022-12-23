"Rhea is the best option"- Wrestling fans debate on the possibility of Rhea Ripley winning at Royal Rumble against top WWE Superstars

The WWE Universe went berserk as they compared Rhea Ripley to top WWE Superstars such as Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and many more.
The most recent Monday Night RAW witnessed The Eradicator challenge the 37-year-old for a match. To no shock for some, Ripley defeated the RAW Superstar in a swift manner after connecting with a Riptide.
Wrestling fans have been debating over who will be the winner of the Women's Royal Rumble match at the upcoming Royal Rumble premium live event. Many fans suggested that Ripley should win the match. Whereas, some mentioned that they would like to see Lynch, Flair, Bianca Belair, SKY, or Kai win the match at the event.
Here are some of the interesting fan reactions below:
Bully Ray stated how Rhea Ripley can be made credible
WWE legend Bully Ray suggested how WWE can make Rhea Ripley more credible inside the ring.
Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Ray spoke of former WWE Superstar Chyna as he compared her to The Eradicator. He also added WWE should put Ripley in more intergender matches to make her gimmick look more effective:
"I wouldn't mind it at all. If you have the right woman," Ray said. "Rhea is much more of an accomplished pro wrestler than Chyna ever was. Rhea has that same look, same stature. So now when I see Rhea in there defeating men, it makes her more credible to me. Am I saying you put Rhea Ripley in the ring with Roman? No, absolutely not. But you can put her in there with the undersized guys that she's bigger than, all day long.
It will be exciting to see which WWE Superstar will win the Women's Royal Rumble match.
Do you think Ripley might win the Royal Rumble match? Sound off in the comment section below.
