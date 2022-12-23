"Rhea is the best option"- Wrestling fans debate on the possibility of Rhea Ripley winning at Royal Rumble against top WWE Superstars

The WWE Universe went berserk as they compared Rhea Ripley to top WWE Superstars such as Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and many more.

The most recent Monday Night RAW witnessed The Eradicator challenge the 37-year-old for a match. To no shock for some, Ripley defeated the RAW Superstar in a swift manner after connecting with a Riptide.

Wrestling fans have been debating over who will be the winner of the Women's Royal Rumble match at the upcoming Royal Rumble premium live event. Many fans suggested that Ripley should win the match. Whereas, some mentioned that they would like to see Lynch, Flair, Bianca Belair, SKY, or Kai win the match at the event.

Here are some of the interesting fan reactions below:

DL_6 Incident @DL_6incident

She and Bianca have insane chemistry and she's the future of the company. Now is the time to pull the trigger and set her up as the Orton/Batista to Bianca's Cena @reigns_era Rhea is the best option.She and Bianca have insane chemistry and she's the future of the company. Now is the time to pull the trigger and set her up as the Orton/Batista to Bianca's Cena @reigns_era Rhea is the best option.She and Bianca have insane chemistry and she's the future of the company. Now is the time to pull the trigger and set her up as the Orton/Batista to Bianca's Cena

Roman Reigns SZN 💥 @reigns_era I want Iyo Sky to win the women’s rumble to be honest but it’s probably gonna be Ripley I want Iyo Sky to win the women’s rumble to be honest but it’s probably gonna be Ripley

SwaydayWrestling @SwaydayWrestlin @reigns_era Rhea, Charlotte, Becky will likely be the last few. I say Becky wins. Ronda revisited would be a classic story build. Then Becks retires Ronda at Mania lol @reigns_era Rhea, Charlotte, Becky will likely be the last few. I say Becky wins. Ronda revisited would be a classic story build. Then Becks retires Ronda at Mania lol

Buster Boy @Buster_Boy22 @reigns_era It's not Iyo's time yet imo. Should 100% be Rhea. Only other option I'd be fine with is Becky if Rhea defeats Bianca at the Rumble and it leads to Rhea vs Becky for the title at Wrestlemania. @reigns_era It's not Iyo's time yet imo. Should 100% be Rhea. Only other option I'd be fine with is Becky if Rhea defeats Bianca at the Rumble and it leads to Rhea vs Becky for the title at Wrestlemania.

Chris @KingjuicyC 🏻...but Ripley has to take it...and dethrone Bianca she's honestly the only option for me @reigns_era Man IYO winning would be awesome...I love her🏻...but Ripley has to take it...and dethrone Bianca she's honestly the only option for me @reigns_era Man IYO winning would be awesome...I love her💯👌🏻...but Ripley has to take it...and dethrone Bianca she's honestly the only option for me🙈

James Walkom @JPWalkman83



As for picks my money is on Becky or Shayna.

Becky vs Rousey, Shayna vs Rousey, Becky vs Shayna vs Rousey. They can even have Rhea beat Bianca so we'd get Becky vs Rhea. @reigns_era I'm expecting Beth to show up and eliminate Rhea.As for picks my money is on Becky or Shayna.Becky vs Rousey, Shayna vs Rousey, Becky vs Shayna vs Rousey. They can even have Rhea beat Bianca so we'd get Becky vs Rhea. @reigns_era I'm expecting Beth to show up and eliminate Rhea. As for picks my money is on Becky or Shayna. Becky vs Rousey, Shayna vs Rousey, Becky vs Shayna vs Rousey. They can even have Rhea beat Bianca so we'd get Becky vs Rhea.

steve.bongo @cheddar_rasta @reigns_era Or Mandy as a surprise entrance so she can restore SmackDown @reigns_era Or Mandy as a surprise entrance so she can restore SmackDown

josh @salabog @reigns_era Ripley to win the Rumble and go for one of the titles. Becks to enter a feud with the other champ. Two great Mania matches on the way. @reigns_era Ripley to win the Rumble and go for one of the titles. Becks to enter a feud with the other champ. Two great Mania matches on the way.

Tim Huguenin @THuguenin @reigns_era I want Rhea to win the rumble so hopefully you’re accurate. Iyo isn’t ready storyline wise. They didn’t even make Bayley champion. @reigns_era I want Rhea to win the rumble so hopefully you’re accurate. Iyo isn’t ready storyline wise. They didn’t even make Bayley champion.

OmegaBrandon @XDBrandonOmega @reigns_era Nah I think its gonna be Charlotte or Becky @reigns_era Nah I think its gonna be Charlotte or Becky

MitchTheRanger🐷👑 @MitchTheRanger @reigns_era I want Iyo to do well but I also want Rhea to win @reigns_era I want Iyo to do well but I also want Rhea to win

In case you missed it, you can check out the Monday Night RAW results here.

Bully Ray stated how Rhea Ripley can be made credible

WWE legend Bully Ray suggested how WWE can make Rhea Ripley more credible inside the ring.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Ray spoke of former WWE Superstar Chyna as he compared her to The Eradicator. He also added WWE should put Ripley in more intergender matches to make her gimmick look more effective:

"I wouldn't mind it at all. If you have the right woman," Ray said. "Rhea is much more of an accomplished pro wrestler than Chyna ever was. Rhea has that same look, same stature. So now when I see Rhea in there defeating men, it makes her more credible to me. Am I saying you put Rhea Ripley in the ring with Roman? No, absolutely not. But you can put her in there with the undersized guys that she's bigger than, all day long.

It will be exciting to see which WWE Superstar will win the Women's Royal Rumble match.

Do you think Ripley might win the Royal Rumble match? Sound off in the comment section below.

