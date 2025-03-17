  • home icon
  "Rhea is definitely a heel now," "Mami just took control" - WWE fans react to Rhea Ripley's controversial actions on RAW

"Rhea is definitely a heel now," "Mami just took control" - WWE fans react to Rhea Ripley's controversial actions on RAW

By Ankit Verma
Modified Mar 17, 2025 23:49 GMT
A still from the latest episode of RAW (Picture Courtesy: WWE.com)
A still from the latest episode of RAW (Picture Courtesy: WWE.com)

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley once again made headlines following her appearance on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW. However, her actions in Brussels have garnered mixed reactions from wrestling fans.

As scheduled, IYO SKY and Bianca Belair entered the squared circle to sign the contract to make their WrestleMania match official in the presence of RAW General Manager Adam Pearce. The EST of WWE was set to challenge the Damage CTRL member for the Women's World Championship on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

After the two signed the contract, The Eradicator walked out to the ring and attacked the supposed WrestleMania opponents. She headbutted Bianca Belair and power bombed IYO SKY onto The EST lying on the table. The former Women's World Champion also signed the contract, seemingly making her way into the title match.

Wrestling fans responded to WWE's X/Twitter post about the segment to share their opinions on Ripley's actions. While some fans were glad The Nightmare seemingly re-entered the title picture, others were not impressed with the booking decision.

Here are some of the reactions from wrestling fans:

Fans react to Rhea Ripley signing the contract [Photo courtesy: Replies on WWE's X/Twitter post]
Fans react to Rhea Ripley signing the contract [Photo courtesy: Replies on WWE's X/Twitter post]

Rhea Ripley continued to be a part of the chaos on WWE RAW

Later on the show, Ripley handed the contract back to the RAW General Manager Adam Pearce before Bianca Belair attacked the former Judgment Day member. IYO SKY joined in to make it a three-way brawl in the backstage area.

It remains to be seen if something similar happens at WrestleMania 41 as well. In that case, it will be interesting to see who comes out on top and wins the Women's World Championship match on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

What are your thoughts on Rhea Ripley signing the contract in addition to IYO SKY and Bianca Belair? Hit the Discuss button and sound off!

Edited by Jacob Terrell
