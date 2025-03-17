"Rhea is definitely a heel now," "Mami just took control" - WWE fans react to Rhea Ripley's controversial actions on RAW

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley once again made headlines following her appearance on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW. However, her actions in Brussels have garnered mixed reactions from wrestling fans.

Ad

As scheduled, IYO SKY and Bianca Belair entered the squared circle to sign the contract to make their WrestleMania match official in the presence of RAW General Manager Adam Pearce. The EST of WWE was set to challenge the Damage CTRL member for the Women's World Championship on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

After the two signed the contract, The Eradicator walked out to the ring and attacked the supposed WrestleMania opponents. She headbutted Bianca Belair and power bombed IYO SKY onto The EST lying on the table. The former Women's World Champion also signed the contract, seemingly making her way into the title match.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Why are AEW fans upset at an actress? More HERE

Wrestling fans responded to WWE's X/Twitter post about the segment to share their opinions on Ripley's actions. While some fans were glad The Nightmare seemingly re-entered the title picture, others were not impressed with the booking decision.

Here are some of the reactions from wrestling fans:

Fans react to Rhea Ripley signing the contract [Photo courtesy: Replies on WWE's X/Twitter post]

Rhea Ripley continued to be a part of the chaos on WWE RAW

Later on the show, Ripley handed the contract back to the RAW General Manager Adam Pearce before Bianca Belair attacked the former Judgment Day member. IYO SKY joined in to make it a three-way brawl in the backstage area.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

It remains to be seen if something similar happens at WrestleMania 41 as well. In that case, it will be interesting to see who comes out on top and wins the Women's World Championship match on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

What are your thoughts on Rhea Ripley signing the contract in addition to IYO SKY and Bianca Belair? Hit the Discuss button and sound off!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback