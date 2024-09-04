Rhea Ripley says she is 35-year-old WWE personality's "wife"

Rhea Ripley has admitted that she is Cathy Kelley's wife after the WWE personality tricked the former while teaching her German.

WWE recently hosted the Bash In Berlin Premium Live Event in Germany. At the show, Ripley teamed up with Damian Priest to defeat Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio in a Mixed Tag Team Match.

On social media, Kelley shared a video of her teaching The Eradicator German. The 35-year-old also made Ripley admit that she loved her and that she was her wife.

Watch Kelley getting Ripley to say that she loved her:

Cathy Kelley revealed that Rhea Ripley hates social media

Cathy Kelley has revealed that Rhea Ripley hates social media despite her astronomical growth on several platforms.

Speaking on the Lightweights Podcast, Kelley admitted that one of her primary goals after returning to WWE was helping superstars with their TikTok handles. She said:

"I mean, Rhea and I are friends. We've been friends for years. She was at NXT at the same time that I was, and she's in the same boat where this has been her dream her entire life. So, it's really cool to see just the growth that she's had over the last six or seven years. Now, she's main eventing PLEs in other countries. And, getting her TikTok was actually a feat because she really hates social media. So when I came back one of my goals was to really build out my own personal TikTok but to help other people as well and her's has just grown astronomically as it should."

On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, Rhea Ripley celebrated with Damian Priest and Jey Uso after the duo's win over Finn Balor and JD McDonagh in the main event.

Ripley was forced to walk with a crutch after a perfectly executed attack by Liv Morgan earlier in the night. However, by the end of the evening, she did get her revenge on the reigning Women's World Champion.

