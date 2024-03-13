Cathy Kelley makes a major revelation about Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley not only rules the women's division, but fans adore Mami since she rose to the top with The Judgment Day. Recently, WWE personality Cathy Kelley made a major revelation about the Women's World Champion.

Rhea Ripley often keeps her private life away from professional wrestling as there is very little to no information about her life. Moreover, she is the only star to have won the NXT, NXT UK, RAW, and SmackDown Women's Championship across four different brands.

Mami often reacts to fan art and fires back at fans online when they cross a line. Speaking on Lightweights Podcast, WWE personality Cathy Kelley revealed that Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley hates social media regardless of her astronomical growth online.

"I mean, Rhea [Ripley] and I are friends. We've been friends for years. She was at NXT at the same time that I was, and she's in the same boat where this has been her dream her entire life. So, it's really cool to see just the growth that she's had over the last six or seven years. Now, she's main eventing PLEs in other countries. And, getting her Tik Tok was actually a feat because she really hates social media. So when I came back one of my goals was to really build out my own personal Tik Tok but to help other people as well and her's has just grown astronomically as it should." (From 10:07 to 10:50)

Mami has previously addressed the negative impact of social media on superstars.

Rhea Ripley fires back at fans for racial remarks against major WWE star

Earlier this month, fans made negative and racial remarks against Bianca Belair after she became the cover of the upcoming 2K24 alongside Cody Rhodes and Rhea Ripley. Several superstars voiced their support of The EST of WWE.

The Women's World Champion, who was once one of her fiercest rivals on the developmental brand, also commented on it. Mami defended the popular star and fired back at fans for their remarks:

"EST ain’t just a nickname… @BiancaBelairWWE is a history maker, a trailblazer, and one of the nicest humans that you would have the privilege to ever meet. Y’all just mad that she’s better than you 💁🏻‍♀️ #EST"

Expand Tweet

Luckily, the support from the stars and fans in the form of #WeLoveBianca on X (Twitter) eradicated the negativity.

What are your thoughts on Rhea Ripley? Sound off!

Please credit Lightweights Podcast and give Sportskeeda Wrestling an H/T for the transcription.

Poll : Do you think Rhea Ripley will leave WrestleMania XL with the title? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion