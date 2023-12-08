Rhea Ripley has absolutely no interest in adding popular WWE star to The Judgment Day

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley doesn't want The Judgment Day to recruit a popular star.

R-Truth's recent interactions with Ripley, Finn Balor, and others have been a big hit with the WWE Universe. It's quite clear that Truth wants to join The Judgment Day or at least has convinced himself that he is already a member of the faction.

Finn Balor recently shared a photoshopped picture showing R-Truth as a member of the faction. The photo received tons of comments, but Ripley's reaction stood out. She shared a "Women gesturing no" emoji, making it known that she doesn't want R-Truth in the group.

Rhea Ripley's comment on Balor's post

Rhea Ripley hinted at The Judgment Day adding new members earlier this year

Back in June, The Nightmare appeared on the Battleground podcast. She shared her thoughts on The Judgment Day's future and revealed that the stable was looking to add new members:

"So, we’re always looking at individuals that might make the cut. They obviously have to prove themselves to us and they have to want the same things that we want. Also, understand that no one is in charge. That we’re all here in a close knit unit where we’re all supporting each other and wanting what’s best for everyone in the group and just wanting to take over WWE as a whole." [H/T Fightful]

Ripley also stated that The Judgment Day was looking for people who were coming up from NXT.

The Eradicator added that the group tried to recruit AJ Styles and Liv Morgan, but both superstars were 'stubborn.' Since Ripley's comments, The Judgment Day has added JD McDonagh to the faction.

What do you think of the possibility of The Judgment Day recruiting R-truth in the near future?

