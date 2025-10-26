Rhea Ripley absolutely ripped amid WWE absence; shares injury update

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley recently took to social media to share a picture of herself amid her absence from the Stamford-based promotion's weekly programming. The Eradicator is currently out of action with an injury.

Ad

At WWE Supershow Japan on October 18, 2025, Rhea Ripley locked horns with IYO SKY, Stephanie Vaquer, and Raquel Rodriguez in a Fatal Four-Way Match. During the bout, Mami suffered an unfortunate facial injury. Later, she shared pictures of her injured nose and bruised face on Instagram. The Eradicator was absent from this week's edition of Monday Night RAW as well.

Amid her injury hiatus, Rhea Ripley recently took to her Instagram Stories to upload a photo of herself in the gym. In the pic, the former Women's World Champion's arm was looking absolutely jacked, and bruises on her face from the injury were also visible.

Ad

Trending

Check out a screenshot of her Instagram Story here.

Insane Vince McMahon ideas that got canceled - Watch Here!

WWE Evolve star Kendal Grey wants to face Rhea Ripley

During a recent interview on MuscleMan Malcom's Muscle Memory podcast, Kendal Grey revealed that she wanted to face Rhea Ripley in WWE in the future.

The Evolve star added that she felt Mami was extremely cool and her in-ring style could match with The Eradicator's if they ever get to face each other.

Ad

"One person I would like to eventually wrestle would be Rhea Ripley. I think she's so bada** and she's so cool. But with her size, and obviously, I'm a little bit smaller, but I think with my technicality and my speed and stuff, it would be a cool little matchup. … (Who wins?) I mean, I got to bet on myself, but I think I got some work to do before I get into the ring with Rhea Ripley, for sure," Grey said.

It remains to be seen if Rhea Ripley will return to TV on the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aashrit Satija Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With a deep passion for professional wrestling, he expertly captures its essence through insightful analysis. Aashrit's articles have become a go-to source for fans, delivering the latest news.



His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton. He is also a big football fan. His favorite team is Real Madrid and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.



His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.



Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion. Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences