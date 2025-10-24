New WWE Champion Calls Out Rhea Ripley After Sudden Historic Moment

A new WWE champion has called out Rhea Ripley following a historic moment more than a week ago. Ripley is one of the biggest stars in pro wrestling today, having a big target on her back.

At Evolve: Succession that aired October 15, Kendal Grey defeated Kali Armstrong to become the new Evolve Women's Champion. Grey ended Armstrong's reign as inaugural champion, making history as the second woman to win the title.

Speaking to MuscleMan Malcolm's Muscle Memory podcast on YouTube, Grey was asked about her future plans. She wants to face Ripley despite their size difference. She's even confident about her chances of winning as long as she keeps on improving.

"One person I would like to eventually wrestle would be Rhea Ripley. I think she's so bada** and she's so cool. But with her size, and obviously, I'm a little bit smaller, but I think with my technicality and my speed and stuff, it would be a cool little matchup. … (Who wins?) I mean, I got to bet on myself, but I think I got some work to do before I get into the ring with Rhea Ripley, for sure," Grey said.

Kendal Grey is one of the brightest prospects in WWE today. She's being compared to Hall of Famer Kurt Angle because of their similar amateur wrestling backgrounds.

Rhea Ripley suffers broken nose in Japan

After Crown Jewel: Perth in Australia, WWE held a couple of house shows in Tokyo, Japan last week. Rhea Ripley suffered a broken nose on the second day of the event during a Fatal 4-Way match for the Women's World Championship.

Ripley broke her nose after Raquel Rodriguez launched IYO SKY from the ring onto the outside. SKY's elbow caught Mami's nose, which was bleeding for the rest of the night. She even shared images of her gnarly injury on social media, but it also didn't prevent him from celebrating AJ Styles' final WWE appearance in Japan.

It's unclear how severe the injury is, but Ripley missed Monday's episode of RAW at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California.

