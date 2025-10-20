Rhea Ripley called out for first-time-ever match

Rhea Ripley was recently called out for a first-time-ever match in WWE. The Eradicator is currently aligned with IYO SKY on WWE RAW, and the duo defeated The Kabuki Warriors last weekend at Crown Jewel 2025.

Speaking with The Wrestling History Channel in a new interview, EVOLVE star Kendal Grey was asked about who she wanted to face in the company. Grey stated that she wanted to face Ripley and noted that it would be an exciting matchup.

“There’s so many. But if I had to pick one, I’d probably say Rhea Ripley. I think she’s so cool, so badass. With her size and my size. I know I’m a lot smaller than her, but I think with my speed and technicality, it could be a really cool matchup. I would say, for sure, Rhea Ripley," she said. [H/T: Fightful]

You can check out the video below:

Kendal Grey signed with the promotion in 2023 and is the current Evolve Women's Champion.

Former WWE writer criticizes Rhea Ripley's presentation

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on Rhea Ripley's presentation on RAW.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo noted that Ripley dressed like a Goth, but her actions do not match her attire. He suggested that she needed to be moodier on WWE television moving forward.

"I could ask you right now what's Ripley's gimmick? Because Ripley's gimmick is not Goth. That's not how Goth [works], bro. The scenes in the back with her and IYO SKY, that's not Goth, bro. That's not Goth. I mean, she can dress goth all she wants. If she doesn't act goth, then she's not Goth. She's just putting on Goth makeup. So, if you're going to be Goth, be Goth. And you're not going to have those scenes with IYO SKY in the back, man. You're going to be dark. You're going to be moody. You're not going to say a lot. You're going to be in your own little world. Nobody's going to be able to figure you out. That's not her persona," Russo said.

🖤._AndreW_.🖤 @Andrew_Chronicz Kendal Grey said she would love to face Rhea Ripley 🥹💜

It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for Ripley in the weeks ahead on RAW.

