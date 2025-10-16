New WWE Champion Officially Crowned In Sudden Historic Moment

A new WWE champion has been officially crowned tonight. The sudden change in hands for the title has led to a historic moment.Kendal Grey Just Made History on WWE Evolve, Becoming a New ChampionWWE introduced the new EVOLVE Women's Championship earlier in 2025. As a result, when the episode aired of Kali Armstrong winning the match against Wendy Choo, Kendal Gray, and Kylie Ray back on May 28, 2025, she became the inaugural women's champion. Having made history, she has since been able to hold on to the title, establishing herself as an unbeatable beast of a champion. She has defended it quite a few times.Now, though, Kendal Grey has taken the title away from her, creating history once again, by making it the first time that the new title changed hands between different stars. Grey has been the first one ever to win the title off a different star, and now is set to reign as the champion. It was not an easy night for her, as Kali Armstrong put on a massive match against the star, but the former champion was not able to retain the title this time.Earlier in the night, Jackson Drake continued his reign as the first-ever WWE Men's Evolve ChampionWhile the women's division saw a title change, the men's division did not. Earlier in the night, to open the show, Jackson Drake faced Bryce Donovan.He won the title on June 4, 2025. Now, he has continued his reign, having beaten Donovan. Although the title was won by Drake after Armstrong, he is now likely going to become the longest reigning Evolve Champion in the history of the brand, as long as he can hold on to the title for one more week.It should be noted that both stars won the titles on April 25, 2025, when the shows first taped. However, WWE recognizes their title reigns only from May 28 for Armstrong, and June 4 for Drake, when the episodes were first aired.Now, it remains to be seen what Kendal Gray does with the title and whether Armstrong gets a rematch.