New WWE champion officially crowned suddenly

WWE has created a major historic moment tonight as a new WWE champion has been crowned. This came at the end of a hard-hitting match as well.
Launched in March, EVOLVE has seen an audience as the company has brought it to the fan base to introduce some of their developmental stars in settings where they can stretch their muscles and discover what they can do. Shawn Michaels introduced the show and gave Ava the power to make decisions regarding the show. She, in turn, made Stevie Turner the official General Manager for the show. Now, Jackson Drake has become the first-ever WWE EVOLVE Champion.
Last week, Kali Armstrong became the inaugural Women's Champion on the show. Tonight, Jackson Drake had the chance to do the same for the men's division. He faced the likes of Sean Legacy, Edris Enofe, and Keanu Carver in an attempt to become the champion.
He was successful, as the star was able to beat the champion and get the win. Enofe and Carver were eliminated earlier in the match, leaving him facing Sean Legacy.
He pinned Sean Legacy and celebrated after becoming the new EVOLVE Champion. With Drake's win, he has made history by becoming the first-ever star to hold the title.