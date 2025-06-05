New WWE champion officially crowned suddenly

WWE has created a major historic moment tonight as a new WWE champion has been crowned. This came at the end of a hard-hitting match as well.

Ad

Launched in March, EVOLVE has seen an audience as the company has brought it to the fan base to introduce some of their developmental stars in settings where they can stretch their muscles and discover what they can do. Shawn Michaels introduced the show and gave Ava the power to make decisions regarding the show. She, in turn, made Stevie Turner the official General Manager for the show. Now, Jackson Drake has become the first-ever WWE EVOLVE Champion.

Ad

Trending

Last week, Kali Armstrong became the inaugural Women's Champion on the show. Tonight, Jackson Drake had the chance to do the same for the men's division. He faced the likes of Sean Legacy, Edris Enofe, and Keanu Carver in an attempt to become the champion.

He was successful, as the star was able to beat the champion and get the win. Enofe and Carver were eliminated earlier in the match, leaving him facing Sean Legacy.

Ad

Expand Tweet

He pinned Sean Legacy and celebrated after becoming the new EVOLVE Champion. With Drake's win, he has made history by becoming the first-ever star to hold the title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anirban Banerjee Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.



Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.



In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books. Know More