WWE to crown new champion tonight

WWE is set to invade California for a major weekend with SmackDown, Worlds Collide, and Money in the Bank. The main rosters, NXT, and AAA are set to dominate the industry once again, but first, officials will make history tonight.

Ad

World Wrestling Entertainment launched EVOLVE in March. The developmental series follows talents from the Evolve brand as they fight to make it to NXT from the Performance Center and WWE's ID system. Stevie Turner is the Evolve General Manager, while executive producers are Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Lee Fitting, and Gabe Sapolsky, who owned the EVOLVE promotion acquired in 2020.

Kali Armstrong became the inaugural WWE EVOLVE Women's Champion last week by winning a Fatal 4 Way over Kendal Grey, Wendy Choo, and Kylie Rae. The inaugural EVOLVE Champion will now be crowned on tonight's episode. The Fatal 4 Way to decide the history-maker will feature ID prospects Jackson Drake and Sean Legacy, plus NXT's Edris Enofe and Keanu Carver.

Ad

Trending

"Who will become Evolve Champion? A Fatal 4-Way Elimination Match between Sean Legacy, Edris Enofe, Keanu Carver & Jackson Drake decides it all! Witness a champion crowned on EVOLVE, streaming on @Tubi TONIGHT at 8 ET/5 PT. (@YouTube internationally)," wrote officials with the promo below.

Expand Tweet

EVOLVE episodes are taped at the Performance Center along with NXT, to air on Tubi and YouTube. Robert Stone and Peter Rosenberg handle commentary.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Marc Middleton Marc Middleton is a writer from North Carolina, USA. He is currently in his first year at Sportskeeda as a contributor to the WWE section.



Marc began roaming the online world of wrestling in 1997, and has worked in the IWC since 1998-1999. He spent most of the past 15 years working for the biggest independently owned sports entertainment websites.



Marc enjoys free timing in his free time. He lives with the most beautiful girl in the world, and they plan to never have kids, but they are blessed enough to have the best dog in the world who just had his 15th birthday. Know More