Rhea Ripley accidentally spoiled the result of a major match at WWE Elimination Chamber, reveals analyst

Rhea Ripley was not in action at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025. However, an analyst thinks she accidentally ended up spoiling the result of a major match that took place at the event.

Rhea Ripley recently won back the Women's World Championship as she defeated Liv Morgan on RAW's Netflix premiere. She will defend the title against IYO SKY on RAW this week. The former Judgment Day member will have to face Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 41 if she manages to retain the gold on the red show, as The EST won the Women's Elimination Chamber match.

It seems like Mami was already aware of Belair's win. WWE analyst Peter Rosenberg revealed on his podcast that when he met Ripley backstage at Elimination Chamber, she accidentally ended up revealing the winner of the Women's Elimination Chamber match.

"I get to the building, walked into a room where my stuff was. Rhea was discussing her match and said something that completely spoiled the match. I said, ‘Do we have no respect for spoilers?’ And she was like, ‘No, I’m kidding.’ At that point, I was like, ‘Oh my God, and it is what I thought. I better get credit for this.’" [From 15:48 to 16:15]

IYO SKY sent a message to Rhea Ripley ahead of their title match on WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY are set to collide for the Women's World Championship on RAW, with the winner defending the title against Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 41. While Mami has been on the run of a lifetime in the last two years, the Japanese star looks confident heading into the bout as she sent a stern message on social media.

"No matter where you are born, no matter how small you are, you can make your dreams come true if you put in the effort no matter who you are. Believe in myself. Make the impossible possible. Tomorrow night..... This is my road to #WrestleMania #WWERAW #RawOnNetflix," SKY tweeted.

Rhea Ripley was involved in a lengthy feud with Liv Morgan last year that culminated with a singles match on the RAW Netflix premiere. She's the favorite heading into her match against IYO SKY. However, defeating Bianca Belair, if the two face off at WrestleMania 41, would be a huge challenge for Mami.

If you use quotes from the article's first half, please credit the Rosenberg Wrestling podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

