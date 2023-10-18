Rhea Ripley accomplishes major milestone in WWE

The Judgment Day member Rhea Ripley reached a massive milestone in WWE by hitting the 200-day mark as the Women's World Champion.

Back in 2021, The Nightmare defeated Asuka for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 37. However, her reign was abruptly ended in just 98 days at the hands of Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam.

Ripley's rivalry with The Queen came a full circle at this year's WrestleMania. The 27-year-old star defeated Flair to become the SmackDown Women's Champion and has been a reckoning force in defending her title since then.

The SmackDown women's title was later changed to the WWE Women's World Championship, and she has successfully defended it against a number of top challengers, including Raquel Rodriguez, Zelina Vega, and Natalya.

Mami's 200-day reign as champion is a significant milestone, as she has been undefeated in singles competition since winning the title.

As of now, the Judgment Day member is set to defend the Women's World Championship against Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, Raquel Rodriguez, and Zoey Stark in a Fatal-5-Way Match at WWE Crown Jewel on November 2023.

Rhea Ripley reacted to Dominik Mysterio's gesture on WWE RAW

On this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, Mami took on Shayna Baszler in a singles competition.

However, before getting into the ring, during a backstage segment, Dominik Mysterio asked The Nightmare if she needed him in her corner during the match.

Hence, Rhea Ripley took the opportunity to slam fans for consistently giving massive heat to the NXT North American Champion on television.

"He's the sweetest. *smiling face with hearts emoji* I seriously don’t know how people boo this MAN! *fire emoji*," Ripley wrote.

Check out The Eradicator's tweet below:

It will be exciting to see Mami defend her championship against four women for the first time since WrestleMania 39.

