Rhea Ripley defends WWE star after their moment on RAW

Rhea Ripley is slated to defend her Women's World Championship at WWE Crown Jewel against four other top stars. One of them, Shayna Baszler, faced her in the premiere episode of WWE RAW this past Monday night.

Shayna Baszler, Zoey Stark, Raquel Rodriguez, and the recently returned Nia Jax will all challenge the Judgment Day star for the latter's title in Saudi Arabia.

Dominik Mysterio asked Ripley if she needed him in her corner for the latter's match on WWE RAW. The Aussie took the opportunity to slam fans for consistently booing the NXT North American Champion on television:

"He's the sweetest. *smiling face with hearts emoji* I seriously don’t know how people boo this MAN! *fire emoji*," Rhea Ripley wrote on Twitter/X.

The younger Mysterio has risen up the ranks in the last year to become one of the most despised characters on WWE TV. The crowd loves to boo him like no other star, arguably in any era. The loud chorus of boos has even got to a point where it completely takes over any segment Dominik is part of.

Rhea Ripley comments on her relationship with Dominik Mysterio backstage on WWE RAW

Despite them having great chemistry on-screen, Rhea Ripley revealed earlier this year on Under The Ring podcast that she did not know Dominik Mysterio prior to their pairing:

"We barely talked before this whole Judgment Day thing. Like we said, 'Hi, how are you', and that was about it. But watching our chemistry just sort of blossom and grow week by week and we're getting more comfortable with each other, which is fantastic," she said. [H/T: WrestlingNewsCo]

The Aussie then added how she loves to see Dom "grow as a performer," stating that on account of their same age, they have a similar wavelength:

"It's been really fun and also getting to watch him grow as a performer and blossom and get more confident week in and week out has been very rewarding as well. I feel like since we're both like around the same age, I'm 26, he's 25, I feel like our minds are very similar and we just want to go out there and be chaotic and be menacers and just have fun, so that's pretty much what we're doing."

The Judgment Day are once again on top of the mountain, as Finn Balor and Damian Priest won the tag titles from Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso on the red brand Monday night.