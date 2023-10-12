Backstage update on potential plans for The Judgment Day at WWE Survivor Series

The Judgment Day is one of the most dominating factions in WWE, and with their intriguing storyline, the company can't keep them out of any major show. With the Survivor Series approaching, Triple H and Co's potential plans for the group have been revealed.

Damian Priest and Finn Balor lost their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship to the team of Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes at Fastlane last Saturday. The two teams will lock horns next week on RAW in a rematch for the undisputed titles. Last week on SmackDown, before the premium live event in Indianapolis, all the members of The Judgment met the members of The Bloodline and agreed on uniting against their common enemies.

According to Fightful Select, WWE plans to include a WarGames match at this year's Survivor Series in Chicago. The report further stated that despite the absence of any official statement, the Men's WarGames match seems to be on the cards. In addition to all that, The Judgment Day is expected to take part in the much-anticipated event.

The Stamford-based company introduced WarGames matches to the main roster for the first time in 2022, with both men's and women's matches taking place. This year's Survivor Series is slated for November 25 in Chicago. It will be interesting to see the final match card for the event.

The Judgment Day member Damian Priest has some advice for JD McDonagh ahead of title rematch

JD McDonagh played a major part in The Judgment Day's loss at Fastlane. He accidentally hit Priest with his Money In The Bank briefcase, which allowed Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso to pick up the win.

In a recent conversation on WWE's The Bump, Damian Priest gave McDonagh a small piece of advice.

"Hopefully, he [JD McDonagh] does everything he is supposed to do, follows everybody's advice, and could eventually prove himself enough. So he could achieve his dream and his goal of being a member of The Judgment Day," he said.

Do you want to see WarGames at this year's Survivor Series? Let us know in the comments section below.

