Rhea Ripley achieves blockbuster accomplishment

The WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley has etched her name in the history books with a groundbreaking accomplishment. The Eradicator of The Judgment Day has left fans wondering what feat awaits her next.

Ripley beat Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 for the SmackDown Women's Championship, and has been unstoppable ever since. The 27-year-old has successfully defended her title against Natalya, Zelina Vega, Raquel Rodriguez, Nia Jax, Zoey Stark, and Shayna Baszler. The latter four names were beaten by the champion in a Fatal 5-Way match at Crown Jewel 2023.

In October 2023, Mami was listed in Pro Wrestling Illustrated's (PWI) Women's 250 ranking. Not only that, but she actually topped the list as the No.1 women's wrestler amongst the likes of Bianca Belair, Tam Nakano, Jaime Hayter, and Giulia.

According to Wrestle Ops (via PWI), the votes are in and Rhea Ripley has been awarded as the 'Woman of the Year.' Also, her title bout against The Queen at last year's Showcase of the Immortals has been awarded as 'Match of the Year.'

Rhea Ripley's recent move could open gate for a new Judgment Day member

Former United States Champion R-Truth has been trying to make his way into the Judgment Day faction for the last couple of weeks. He also defeated JD McDonagh on WWE RAW in a loser leaves the group match stipulation.

This week on the red brand, Truth teamed up with The Miz to take on Damian Priest and Finn Balor. However before the contest began, the 51-year-old star handed out a bunch of money to Balor and Dominik Mysterio as their cut from the brand-new Judgment Day merchandise.

WWE took to social media to share a hilarious image of R-Truth fumbling with cash in the ring, with the caption "Truth is money." Rhea Ripley liked the post on Instagram, which may indicate a possibility that she is open to the idea of welcoming the former United States Champion in the heel stable.

On RAW, Becky Lynch finally confronted Mami ahead of the 2024 Royal Rumble and promised to win the 30-woman contest and challenge her for the title at WrestleMania 40.

