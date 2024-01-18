Rhea Ripley’s latest move could prove she’s ready to welcome a new Judgment Day member

It's said that everyone has a price, and WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley is no exception. The reigning Women's World Champion could be open to adding another member to The Judgment Day. That is if R-Truth keeps making the group money.

The Eradicator won last year's Women's Royal Rumble match after being the first entrant. She defeated Charlotte Flair at WWE WrestleMania 39 and has been utterly dominant ever since. As of now, Ripley is not scheduled to defend the title at Royal Rumble 2024 but has been confronted by Becky Lynch and Nia Jax in recent weeks.

Nia Jax defeated Becky Lynch on the Day 1 edition of RAW and has vowed to win the Women's Royal Rumble match. The Man has also stated that she wants to be the last woman standing on January 27, and Ripley does not appear to be threatened by either superstar.

In addition to maintaining a historic title reign, Rhea Ripley has also been preoccupied with R-Truth's efforts to join The Judgment Day. The group has refused to let the veteran become an official member of the faction, but that could change soon.

WWE shared a hilarious image of R-Truth fumbling around with a bunch of money on RAW and added the caption, "Truth is money." The Women's World Champion took to social media to like the post, seen below.

Wrestling veteran praises WWE star Rhea Ripley for her improvements in 2023

Wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently praised Rhea Ripley for drastically improving as a WWE Superstar in 2023.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted show, Bill Apter complimented the Women's World Champion for her presence as a WWE Superstar. He added that Charlotte Flair is still the best in-ring performer, but Ripley separated herself from the rest of the women's division last year.

"Absolutely amazing. I don't think Rhea was the best overall in-ring performer. I still look to Charlotte Flair on that very high pedestal of an in-ring performer. But both of them, their ring presence is amazing, but I think that Rhea has really stood out this year, and changed a lot in the whole division of the way attitudes go in the ladies division." [18:56 onwards]

Rhea Ripley has defeated every opponent that has challenged her so far. It will be interesting to see which WWE Superstar wins the Women's Royal Rumble match next weekend.

