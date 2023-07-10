Rhea Ripley achieves huge milestone as WWE Women's World Champion

In what has already been a career year for Rhea Ripley, it has now reached new heights as the Australian recently passed a major milestone as champion.

The Eradicator defeated Charlotte Flair for the then SmackDown Women's Championship on Saturday, April 1, at WrestleMania 39 following her victory in the Women's Royal Rumble match.

Earlier today, it was announced that the 26-year-old reached 100 days as champion, with her showing no signs of slowing down.

After being drafted to Monday Night RAW as the SmackDown Women's Champion, company officials recently presented her with a new title in the form of the Women's World Championship.

Former SmackDown Women's Champion wants a huge match with Rhea Ripley

With SummerSlam fast approaching on Saturday, August 5, in Detroit, Michigan, many wonder who The Judgment Day's matriarch will face at the major WWE Premium Live Event.

Having already retained her title against Zelina Vega, Rhea recently defeated the experienced star, Natalya, with Ripley getting wins over her both at Night of Champions and last week on Monday Night RAW.

During a recent conversation with Sportskeeda on Wrestle Binge, Natalya revealed that she would like to face Rhea Ripley for her title at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

"I would love to face off against her (Rhea Ripley) at SummerSlam. That would be incredible. I mean, wherever it is. There's no place in WWE to me that's off-limits," said Natalya. [9:22 - 9:30] (H/T Sportskeeda)

While Rhea has proven to be an incredibly dominant star, she has undoubtedly resorted to underhanded tactics and used her lucky Dominik Mysterio to steal various wins over the past year.

