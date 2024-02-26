Rhea Ripley achieves major feat outside WWE following Elimination Chamber win

Rhea Ripley is currently among the top superstars on WWE's roster. The 27-year-old recently achieved a significant feat outside the Stamford-based company.

In the main event of the recently concluded Elimination Chamber, The Eradicator defeated Nia Jax in a singles match to retain her Women's World Championship in front of her home crowd. The two superstars put on a highly entertaining back-and-forth contest, ending with The Judgment Day member planting her opponent with her finisher, Riptide.

Following her successful title defense, Rhea Ripley was on the receiving end of another piece of good news. She has been nominated for The Advertiser Sunday Mail Woman of the Year Awards. The Women's World Champion and five other females have been nominated in the University of Adelaide Rising Star category. The winners will be announced on the eve of International Women's Day:

Rhea Ripley opens up about comparisons with Chyna

In addition to being a dominant champion, The Nightmare has often taken down male performers to aid her stablemates during their matches. Ripley's constant altercations with male superstars have led fans to compare her with The Ninth Wonder of the World, Chyna.

In an interview with The West Sport, Ripley was asked about being compared to the late superstar. The Judgment Day member confessed to being proud of the comparisons. However, at the same time, she shed light on the fact that the female division was suffering while she was feuding with men:

"I don’t think getting compared to Chyna is a bad thing at all. I think it’s amazing. I’m actually very proud of that fact. The only problem that I’m having at the moment is that I’ve done all these amazing things with men that have been so good to me and let me do these things. While I was doing that, the women’s division was suffering a little bit and not getting built the right way," she said.

For those unaware, many still consider Chyna to be the most dominant female superstar in Stamford-based promotion's history. She even beat male superstars to win the Intercontinental Championship twice.

