Rhea Ripley and Adam Pearce's segment on RAW was "oversold," says WWE Hall of Famer (Exclusive)

This week's WWE RAW saw Adam Pearce taking a stand against Rhea Ripley in a charged segment. However, a Hall of Famer believes the General Manager overdid his part.

This week's installment of the show had The Judgment Day going up against Cody Rhodes and his allies in two matches, one of which was the main event. Owing to a brawl in the early part of the show, Adam Pearce had stepped in to ban The Judgment Day from ringside for the duration of the main event. Surprisingly, he also banned Rhea Ripley, which led to an interesting verbal back and forth between them.

Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda's Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Teddy Long shared his take on the segment. According to him, Adam Pearce had "oversold" his performance.

I saw a little bit of the promo, and I thought Adam... He did a great job. But I thought that it was just a little bit oversold. It was just a little bit too much there, you know what I mean... Things have changed now. In the GM days, I already know I am the boss. I already know that once I step out there. So I let that heel rant and rave, rant and rave, and I just stand there and look at him. When that heel finishes, then you know, 'Are you done?'" [2:43 onwards]

Teddy Long further explained how he would have involved the fans in the promo as well, referencing them at an opportune moment.

Nick Aldis has also commented on Adam Pearce's role in WWE

With Nick Aldis joining WWE, Adam Pearce has apparently gained a competitor. Furthermore, this may also result in a feud down the line if Aldis' words are taken as a tease.

Speaking on The Bump, the new SmackDown manager had the following to say about Adam Pearce's move to RAW.

"I think there's a little thing gnawing at the back of his head. This idea that there is a new face in WWE, and it's competing with him for some of the oxygen in the executive level. I think the man is rattled." [From 23:10 to 24:03]

Does this indicate a rivalry in the works? Only time will tell.

